Nepal protest LIVE updates: 10 reported dead in violent clashes over social media ban; curfew imposed, army sent

Nepal protest LIVE: A police barricade is pictured in front of a fire set alight by demonstrators during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on Monday.

Nepal protest LIVE updates: Thousands of protesters on Monday hit the streets in Kathmandu to protest against the Nepal government's ban on social media platforms including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube. The protest turned violent after protesters clashed with the security forces, surrounded and entered Parliament in New Baneshwor after jumping barricades....Read More

Security forces responded with tear gas and water cannons. Reports said at least 10 people have died in the clashes.

Nepal protest | Key points

– The protesters, part of what reports described as a 'Gen Z protest', took to the streets of Kathmandu on Monday to raise voice against the government order of banning 26 social media apps and sites, including X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

– Protesters dodged barbed wires and forced riot police to retreat as they surrounded the Parliament building in New Baneshwor, resulting in authorities to clamp a curfew. Police fired tear gas and water cannon but were outnumbered and sought safety inside the Parliament complex.

– The Kathmandu District Administration Office imposed a curfew in several parts of the capital, according to reports. The areas under curfew included, Parliament, the government secretariat, the presidential palace, and other high-security zones.

– Apart from the fatalities, dozens of others were injured as police shot at protesters trying to storm the parliament building. The injured were being across several hospitals in Kathmandu.

– 'Hami Nepal' organised the rally after seeking prior approval, reports said, citing the Kathmandu district administration office. Organisers were reportedly using social media to share information on protest routes and safety tips.