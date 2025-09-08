Nepal protest LIVE updates: 10 reported dead in violent clashes over social media ban; curfew imposed, army sent
Nepal protest LIVE updates: Thousands of protesters on Monday hit the streets in Kathmandu to protest against the Nepal government's ban on social media platforms including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube. The protest turned violent after protesters clashed with the security forces, surrounded and entered Parliament in New Baneshwor after jumping barricades....Read More
Security forces responded with tear gas and water cannons. Reports said at least 10 people have died in the clashes.
Nepal protest | Key points
– The protesters, part of what reports described as a 'Gen Z protest', took to the streets of Kathmandu on Monday to raise voice against the government order of banning 26 social media apps and sites, including X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
– Protesters dodged barbed wires and forced riot police to retreat as they surrounded the Parliament building in New Baneshwor, resulting in authorities to clamp a curfew. Police fired tear gas and water cannon but were outnumbered and sought safety inside the Parliament complex.
– The Kathmandu District Administration Office imposed a curfew in several parts of the capital, according to reports. The areas under curfew included, Parliament, the government secretariat, the presidential palace, and other high-security zones.
– Apart from the fatalities, dozens of others were injured as police shot at protesters trying to storm the parliament building. The injured were being across several hospitals in Kathmandu.
– 'Hami Nepal' organised the rally after seeking prior approval, reports said, citing the Kathmandu district administration office. Organisers were reportedly using social media to share information on protest routes and safety tips.
Nepal news LIVE: Why govt imposed social media ban that sparked stunning protests | Explained
Nepal news LIVE: It was on Thursday that Nepal's ministry for communication and information technology asked the regulating authority to instruct service providers to restrict access to 26 platforms.
The government move follows a Supreme Court ruling last month that upheld the requirement for social media platforms to register locally as a way to address misinformation. Read full report here
Nepal news LIVE: Death toll in violent protest mounts to 10, reports AFP
Nepal news LIVE: At least 10 people have died in Nepal protest over social media ban, news agency AFP reported, citing police.
Nepal protest LIVE updates: Protesters vandalise Parliament gate | Watch
Protestors vandalised the Parliament gate as the stir against social media ban turned violent in Kathmandu on Monday.
Nepal protest LIVE updates: At least 9 dead in violent clashes, reports say
Nepal protest LIVE updates:The number of deaths in the protests was different across reports. Associated Press news agency said eight had died, citing Nepal's media. News agency ANI, citing Nepal police, said at least nine people were confirmed dead.
Reuters, meanwhile, cited a state-run newspaper and reported that at least nine had died in the Nepal protest on Monday.
Nepal protest LIVE updates: Curfew imposed in parts of Kathmandu
Nepal protest LIVE updates: The situation on Monday escalated after protesters breached the restricted zone and entered Parliament premises, prompting authorities to impose a curfew.
The demonstrators, being described as ‘Gen Z’ protesters in reports, were seen storming into Parliament in multiple videos that have surfaced on social media.
Nepal protest LIVE updates: Visuals of chaos go viral
Nepal protest LIVE updates: Visuals of the clashes and chaos during the protest in Kathamandu, particularly in New Baneshwor area, flooded social media on Monday. The videos and images showed the protesters clashing with security forces, pushing past barbed wire barricades and surrounding the Parliament building, leaving the riot police retreated.
Nepal protest LIVE updates: What's the reason for the protest?
The massive protest is over Nepal government’s decision to block 26 social media sites and apps – including Facebook, X, and YouTube – for failing to register and comply with government oversight.
The ban, which came into effect on Thursday midnight, drew strong reactions from human rights and press freedom groups, accusing the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-led government of impeding freedom of speech and causing harm to businesses.
Nepal protest LIVE updates: Six killed in massive clashes during protest over social media ban
The death toll from violent clashes between protesters and police in New Baneshwor on Monday was six, according to the Kathmandu Post.