Nepal home minister resigns after deadly clashes kill 19, PM KP Oli refuses to lift ban on social media

Nepal’s home minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned on Monday evening after the country witnessed its deadliest violence in two decades, which has claimed 19 lives so far. He tendered his resignation to the Prime Minister amid violence across Nepal in protests against corruption and the ban on social media platforms. In Kathmandu alone, 17 people died, with two deaths in Itahari City of Sunsari district.(AFP)

Lekhak submitted his resignation to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during the emergency cabinet meeting held at the official residence this evening, sources told ANI.

Follow for live updates on Nepal Protest.

"The home minister had made it clear in the Nepali Congress meeting that he will be stepping down from the post on moral grounds. He tendered his resignation to the Prime Minister during the cabinet meeting this evening," a source further confirmed.

The resignation comes after the country witnessed the bloodiest day in two decades. Protesters in Kathmandu clashed with security forces and tried to enter Parliament in New Baneshwar, after which security forces responded with tear gas and water cannons. 19 people lost their lives in the protests.

In Kathmandu alone, 17 people died, with two deaths in Itahari City of Sunsari district. Curfew has been imposed in various locations of Kathmandu, along with other districts, where the protests were violent.

Also read: How Nepal Gen-Z gathered despite social media ban, ‘Nepo Kids’ trend showed latent rage.

PM Oli refuses to lift the ban

Meanwhile, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has refused to lift the ban on social media platforms, asserting during a Cabinet meeting that the government’s decision remains firm and must be publicly supported by all ministers, India Today reported. Oli also reportedly said that the government will not yield to the protesters, calling them “Gen Z troublemakers.”

Following his remarks, Congress ministers walked out in protest. Amid growing internal unrest, the Prime Minister has also called an emergency meeting of the ruling coalition.

Curfew imposed after deadly clashes

A strict curfew has been imposed in Butwal and Bhairahawa from 4 pm to 10 pm on Monday by the Rupandehi District Administration Office. Chief District Officer Tokraj Pandey stated that a curfew has been imposed in designated areas, banning all gatherings, rallies, protests, meetings, and sit-ins.

The curfew in Butwal spans from Dhago Karkhana Bridge in the east to Belbas Chowk in the west, and from Chidiyakhola in the north to Mangalpur in the south. In Bhairahawa, it extends from Rohinikhola Bridge in the east to Bethari Bridge in the west, and from Buddha Chowk in the north to Meudihawa in the south.

The authorities has also announced a ban on any gatherings or processions within 100 metres on either side of the Butwal-Belahiya road.

In Itahari of Sunsari district, a curfew was imposed after the protest went out of control. The curfew has been ordered around the main square of Itahari from 3:30 pm on Monday until further notice.