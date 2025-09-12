Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
Nepal: Sushila Karki to take oath as interim PM, says report; first woman to hold the post

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 12, 2025 07:39 pm IST

Sushila Karki to take oath as interim Nepal PM: Report

Sushila Karki, 73, will take oath as interim prime minister of Nepal, a report by news agency ANI said on Friday evening. She will guide the country to its next elections, which she had said she would want to to conduct in six months to a year.

Nepal's former chief justice Sushila Karki, 73, was on Wednesday declared as the top choice of the 'Gen Z' protest group to lead country, but there were fresh negotiations thereafter.(Reuters file)
The first woman to have served as chief justice of the Nepal Supreme Court, Sushila Karki will also be the first woman to the highest executive post in the Himalayan country.

She was reported to be the top choice of the 'Gen Z' protest group to lead the country on Wednesday, but there were fresh negotiations thereafter. The names also discussed were those of Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah ‘Balen’, a 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician; and Kulman Ghising, 54, a former head of the Nepal Electricity Authority famous for his role in ending power cuts.

Karki succeeds KP Sharma Oli, who resigned on Tuesday after a youth-led siege that overthrew not just the ruling dispensation but most of the older, entrenched order of politicians.

Kathmandu and other areas were now peaceful after widespread protests triggered by a ban on social media sites widened, fueled by long-held public frustrations with corruption.

The violence resulted in the deaths of more than 30 people and injuries to over 1,000.

