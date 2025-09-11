From engineering in Jamshedpur to top spot Kathmandu: India connect of Nepal's likely new PM Kulman Ghising

As Nepal braces for a power-change following the massive nationwide anti-corruption unrest led by students, former electricity board Kulman Ghising are among the names under consideration by the protesting Gen Z group to lead an interim government in Nepal, source said on Wednesday. In 2016, Kulman Ghising was appointed managing director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).(File Photo)

“The Gen Z group is currently holding a discussion on Zoom to finalise the name of the person to lead the interim government. Three names are under consideration for the post of Interim Prime Minister,” according to the sources close to the Gen Z group.

There has been no government in place in the country for the past 24 hours or more, as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday.

While other contenders like former chief justice Sushila Karki and Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah are also in the race to be the interim Prime Minister, Kulman Ghising is emerging as the top choice for the key post, as per reports.

Kulman Ghising's stance on India

In 2016, when Ghising was appointed managing director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), Kulman Ghising called the trade agreement to purchase 10,000 megawatts of electricity over the next ten years with India a major breakthrough.

At the time, he also called India a reliable export market for Nepal. He emphasised that securing the Indian market for Nepali electricity exports (beyond just domestic consumption) will boost investor confidence.

"By ensuring that there is demand (in India) for excess hydropower, Nepal can attract private investment, scale up power production, and build transmission infrastructure. This is likely to strengthen both the electricity sector and Nepal’s economy," he said.

Kulman Ghising studied in India

Kulman Ghising, a potential contender for Nepal's Interim PM post, completed his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Regional Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur, India.

He later earned a master’s degree in power systems engineering from the Institute of Engineering, Pulchowk, Tribhuvan University, Nepal

Who is Kulman Ghising?

In 2016, Ghising was appointed managing director of NEA, a role in which he became a household name for eliminating the 18-hour daily power cuts that plagued the country.

Former KP Sharma Oli government had removed Kulman Ghising as executive director of the NEA on March 24, 2025, just four months before his tenure was set to end in August. He was replaced by Hitendra Dev Shakya.