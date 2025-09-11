Kathmandu mayor Balen to Gen Z protesters as Nepal heads for interim govt: ‘Don’t panic, remain patient’

As Nepal prepares to form an interim government, Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, urged protesters to “not panic and remain patient,” saying the country is “now stepping towards a golden future.” Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, 35, popularly known as "Balen", backed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, Nepal’s first woman in the role, as interim leader.(REUTERS)

In a post on X, written in Nepali, he said: “At present, the nation is passing through a situation never seen before in history. You are now stepping towards a golden future. At this time, please do not panic, remain patient. The country is now moving towards an interim government, which will conduct fresh elections. The task of this interim/election government will be to hold elections and give the country a new mandate.”

Shah also threw his weight behind former chief justice Sushila Karki, Nepal’s first woman to hold the post, as interim leader. “To lead this interim/election government, there is complete support for the proposal from you in favour of former chief justice Sushila Karki. I want to sincerely respect your wisdom, judgement, and unity. This shows how mature you truly are. To those friends who are eager to take leadership right now, I want to say – your passion, your ideas, your integrity are what the country needs in a permanent way, not just temporarily. For that, elections will certainly be held. Please do not be in a hurry,” he wrote.

He further appealed directly to the president: “Honourable President, Please immediately dissolve Parliament and form an interim government to safeguard the historic revolution brought by Gen-Z.”

According to Nepal’s health ministry, the death toll from the protests has climbed to 30, with more than 1,000 people injured. The demonstrations, which began on September 8 in Kathmandu and spread to major cities such as Pokhara, Butwal and Birgunj, were triggered by a government ban on major social media platforms over tax and cybersecurity concerns.

Curfews were imposed in several cities, including the capital, and remain in place until Friday morning, the Nepalese Army said. Protesters are demanding an end to “institutionalised corruption and favouritism” and greater accountability in governance, while anger grew after the “Nepo Babies” trend on social media exposed the extravagant lifestyles of politicians’ children compared to ordinary citizens.

Who is Balendra Shah?

Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, widely known as Balen, has become a favourite of Nepal’s youth to represent them in an interim government. The 35-year-old, once a rapper and now an independent mayor, rose to prominence after protests forced the resignation of Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, 73.

"You should be our new prime minister," wrote a X user, echoing many urging Shah to replace Oli. "Long live Nepal!"

This week’s anti-graft protests, led by “Gen Z Nepal” drew support from the country’s youth majority. Former Supreme Court judge Balaram KC said Shah should join talks with President Ram Chandra Poudel to map the way forward.

On Instagram, where he has over 8,00,000 followers, Shah has called Oli a "terrorist" who does not understand the "pain of losing a son or daughter".

Although he did not march, saying protests were mainly for those under 26, he told demonstrators: "Now your generation will have to lead the country! Be prepared!"

Analysts credit his mayoral tenure with anti-corruption drives, education reforms, and stronger urban planning. "The youth want you to step forward as a temporary spokesperson during this transition," Pramod Kandel urged on X.