Nepal PM KP Oli resigns after violent anti-corruption protests

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Oli resigned on Monday, officials confirmed, stepping down amid mounting pressure after one of the deadliest crackdowns in years left at least 19 people dead and reignited nationwide protests. Newly appointed Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli looks on during his oath of office administration at the presidential building in Kathmandu(REUTERS)

His departure is expected to spark intense political negotiations as parties scramble to form a new government.

The resignation comes against the backdrop of angry demonstrations led largely by young Nepalis. Defying a curfew on Tuesday, protesters returned to the streets to vent frustration over corruption, unemployment, and a controversial ban on social media platforms that had cut access to Facebook, YouTube and X before being lifted.

At least 17 people were killed in clashes in Kathmandu on Monday, police said, with two more deaths reported in Sunsari district. Hundreds were injured, including more than 100 police. Amnesty International said live ammunition had been fired at demonstrators, while the United Nations has demanded a swift and transparent probe.

Despite government attempts at conciliation, including restoring access to social media and announcing all-party talks, anger has continued to boil over. Some protesters targeted government buildings and properties belonging to politicians, while others accused security forces of “murdering” civilians.

“Nearly 20 people were murdered by the state — that shows the scale of police brutality,” said 23-year-old student Yujan Rajbhandari, who joined Monday’s demonstrations.

With people aged 15 to 40 making up nearly 43 percent of Nepal’s population, analysts say the protests reflect a generational outcry against corruption, inequality and lack of opportunity. “This isn’t just about social media — it’s about trust, corruption, and a generation that refuses to stay silent,” the Kathmandu Post wrote in an editorial.

Oli, 73, had announced on Tuesday that he would personally head all-party talks to bring about a “meaningful conclusion” to the violence, but his decision to quit underlines the political volatility now gripping the Himalayan nation.