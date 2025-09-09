Nepal protests live updates: Fresh violence in Kathmandu, minister's residence set on fire
Nepal protests live updates: Protesters on Tuesday blocked key roads near the Nepal Parliament and in Kalanki, among other locations. They were seen chanting slogans and confronting police.
Nepal protests live updates: Just hours after the government lifted the ban on social media, which triggered violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces, fresh student-led protests flared up across Nepal on Tuesday morning. The fresh demonstrations come despite curfew and other restrictions. The protesters vandalised the residence of former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' at Khumaltar in Lalitpur and demonstrated in front of former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba's house at Budhanilkantha in Kathmandu....Read More
Authorities responded swiftly by reimposing restrictions in the capital. The Kathmandu District Administration Office imposed an indefinite curfew inside the Ring Road area of the Nepalese capital.
Protesters blocked key roads near the Nepal Parliament and in Kalanki, among other locations. They were seen chanting slogans and confronting police. Visuals show violent clashes in Kathmandu.
Why are Nepalese protesting?
The unrest was triggered by public outrage over internet restrictions, including a controversial social media blackout, which they see as the authoritarian attitude of the government and said they won't stop until Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns.
A decision to lift the ban on social media sites was made after an emergency cabinet meeting late on Monday. The ban was put in place last week on sites that did not comply with a deadline for registering with Nepal's Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.
Nepal PM issues statement
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli issued a statement late on Monday evening announced that the social media ban that was put in place last week has been lifted. In the statement, Oli rather blamed "infiltration by various vested interest groups"behind Monday's violence.
Oli said the government would set up a panel to investigate the protests and would offer financial "relief" to victims and provide free treatment to those injured.
Nepal protests live updates: Key developments so far
Nepal protests live updates: PM Oli calls for an all-party meeting amid fresh violence
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday called for an all-party meeting this evening.
“I am in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion. For that, I have also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm today. I humbly request all brothers and sisters to remain calm in this difficult situation," the statement read.
Nepal protests live updates: Minister's residence set on fire
Protesters on Tuesday set fire to the private residence of Minister for Communication, Information and Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung in Sunakothi, as the nationwide Gen Z-led protests against corruption continued for a second day, The Himalayan Times reported.
Nepal protests live updates: Students lead anti-government protests
Fresh anti-government protests, led by students, broke out in several parts of Nepal on Tuesday, defying curbs on public gatherings, as demonstrators demanded resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.
Demonstrations were reported from Kalanki and Baneshwor in Kathmandu, as well as the Chapagaun-Thecho area of Lalitpur district.
Nepal protests live updates: Fresh violence erupt in Kathmandu | Video
Violence erupted on Tuesday during protests in Nepal's Kathmandu, as protesters demonstrated against alleged corruption.
Last night, the ban on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other social media sites in the country was lifted.
Nepal protests live updates: Home minister Rames Lekhak resigned on Monday
Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak also resigned at an emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday.
The violence unfolded as Nepal's government pursues a broader attempt to regulate social media with a bill aimed at ensuring the platforms are “properly managed, responsible and accountable.”
Nepal protests live updates: Demonstrations continue in Kathmandu despite curfew
Small protests erupted on Tuesday, violating the curfew orders. Police quickly tried to push back the protesters, but appeared not to be using any force.
“Punish the murderers in government. Stop killing children,” the protesters chanted while police used loudspeakers urging them to return home.
Nepal protests live updates: Agriculture minister Ram Nath Adhikari resigns
Nepal's Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari on Tuesday resigned from his post, condemning the government's crackdown that led to the deaths of 19 people during 'Gen Z' protests across Kathmandu and other parts of Nepal a day ago, as per local media reports.
Adhikari, aligned with the Shekhar Koirala faction of the Nepali Congress, stepped down, citing the government's authoritarian response during Monday's 'Gen Z' protests.
Nepal protests live updates: India urges restraint and dialogue
India on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the spiralling unrest in Nepal that has left at least 19 people dead, urging all sides to exercise restraint and resolve differences through peaceful dialogue.
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish a speedy recovery for those who were injured.” READ MORE
Nepal protests live updates: Social media ban lifted
Nepal protests live updates: PM Oli's statement on ongoing demonstations
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday issued a statement announcing that the social media ban that was put in place last week has been lifted. In the statement, Oli rather blamed "infiltration by various vested interest groups" behind Monday's violence.