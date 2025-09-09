Nepal protests live updates: Fresh violence in Kathmandu, minister's residence set on fire

Nepal protests live updates: A curfew was imposed in several cities on Tuesday morning, but groups angry over the violence and deaths defied it.

Nepal protests live updates: Just hours after the government lifted the ban on social media, which triggered violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces, fresh student-led protests flared up across Nepal on Tuesday morning. The fresh demonstrations come despite curfew and other restrictions. The protesters vandalised the residence of former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' at Khumaltar in Lalitpur and demonstrated in front of former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba's house at Budhanilkantha in Kathmandu....Read More

Authorities responded swiftly by reimposing restrictions in the capital. The Kathmandu District Administration Office imposed an indefinite curfew inside the Ring Road area of the Nepalese capital.

Protesters blocked key roads near the Nepal Parliament and in Kalanki, among other locations. They were seen chanting slogans and confronting police. Visuals show violent clashes in Kathmandu.

Why are Nepalese protesting?

The unrest was triggered by public outrage over internet restrictions, including a controversial social media blackout, which they see as the authoritarian attitude of the government and said they won't stop until Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigns.

A decision to lift the ban on social media sites was made after an emergency cabinet meeting late on Monday. The ban was put in place last week on sites that did not comply with a deadline for registering with Nepal's Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

Nepal PM issues statement

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli issued a statement late on Monday evening announced that the social media ban that was put in place last week has been lifted. In the statement, Oli rather blamed "infiltration by various vested interest groups"behind Monday's violence.

Oli said the government would set up a panel to investigate the protests and would offer financial "relief" to victims and provide free treatment to those injured.

