Big advisory for Indians in Nepal as violence over social media ban continues

India on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the spiraling unrest in Nepal that has left at least 19 people dead, urging all sides to exercise restraint and resolve differences through peaceful dialogue. Demonstrators shout slogans as they gather to protest against Monday's killing of 19 people after anti-corruption protests that were triggered by a social media ban which was later lifted.(REUTERS)

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured.”

Reaffirming India's position as a close neighbor and partner, the statement added, “As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue.”

The MEA also took note of the curfew reimposed in Kathmandu and several other cities, and advised Indian nationals in Nepal to exercise caution and follow local guidelines.

Deadly protests rock Kathmandu

The remarks comes amid escalating violence in Nepal, where protesters clashed with security forces on Monday after the government lifted a controversial ban on social media platforms. At least 19 people were killed and more than 300 injured in the crackdown, according to local media reports.

On Tuesday morning, demonstrators were again seen on the streets of Kathmandu, blocking roads near Parliament and in Kalanki. The Kathmandu District Administration swiftly announced an indefinite curfew inside the Ring Road area, just hours after lifting a previous one.

Security forces opened fire on protesters in Kathmandu and the eastern city of Itahari on Monday, in what the Himalayan Times described as the deadliest crackdown on civilian unrest in recent years. The protesters, many of them students, are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, accusing his government of authoritarianism and corruption.

Anguish and anger

Personal accounts from those affected have amplified public anger. Madhav Sundar Khadga, a retired Nepal Army Colonel, said his son went missing during the protests and accused the government of brutal suppression. “I called him up three times, he did not receive the call. After 4 pm, the phone was switched off… I came to the Police but they hit me. I want the President to dissolve this Government,” he told reporters.

One student protester told ANI, “Yesterday, many students were killed and the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, should leave the nation… Students should continue to raise their voice.”

Government on the defensive

Prime Minister Oli, in a late-night address on Monday, announced the lifting of the social media ban imposed last week, but blamed “infiltration by various vested interest groups” for the violence. He also promised an investigation panel, financial relief for victims’ families, and free treatment for the injured.

Despite these assurances, the protests show no sign of abating, with many demonstrators vowing to continue until Oli steps down.