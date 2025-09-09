Nepal burns, skies choke, Kathmandu airport shut; several Indian flights rerouted, cancelled

Several Indian aircraft bound for Nepal's Kathmandu were affected owing to the partial closure of the airport in the neighbouring country amid violent protests over a social media ban order, which the government withdrew after the massive agitation on Monday – described as 'protest of Gen Z' – left 19 dead. An aerial view of Kathmandu city as violent protests continue over alleged government corruption(ANI video grab)

Arrival of planes from the southern side at Kathmandu airport, Nepal's main international gateway, was stopped due to poor visibility because of smoke from fires set by protesters in areas nearby, Reuters quoted aviation authority official Gyanendra Bhul. Follow Nepal protests LIVE updates

Several Indian flights were juggling over Nepal as Kathmandu airport closed down, according to tracking data available on flightradar24.com.

Two IndiGo flights – 6E1153 (Delhi to Kathmandu) and 6E1157 (Mumbai-Kathmandu) held over the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital city, awaiting clearance.

Both flight are diverted to the Lucknow airport.

Three Air India flights – AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220 and AI217/218 – operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route were cancelled on Tuesday, an airline spokesperson said, adding that they are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates.

Thousands turned up for a protest on Monday – spearheaded by the ‘Gen Z’ – on the streets of Nepal's Kathmandu against government's decision to ban several social media platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter). The demonstration turned violent as protesters clashed with police, leading to at least 19 deaths.

Protesters dodged barbed wires and forced riot police to retreat as they surrounded the Parliament building in New Baneshwor, resulting in authorities to clamp a curfew. Police fired tear gas and water cannon but were outnumbered and sought safety inside the Parliament complex.

A day after outnumbering police and security forces, protesters set afire residences of some of Nepal's top political leaders, including Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who resigned amid the unrest on Tuesday.

Local reports and videos shared on social media showed protesters attacking residences of top political leaders in and around Kathmandu. Scary visuals of thick plumes of smock arising out of the Parliament building also flooded social media.

Schools in Kathmandu were closed on Tuesday.

The mass protest and attack on Parliament on Monday – that killed at least 19 people – began as opposition to the ban on social media platforms but later expanded to outrage over alleged corruption in the government.

Demonstrators gathered on Tuesday to protest against Monday's killing of 19 people even as a curfew was clamped in parts of Parliament.