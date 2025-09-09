Nepal unrest: Pressure on KP Sharma Oli to step down increases amid mass resignation of ministers, MPs

As the unrest in Nepal continues, the KP Sharma Oli-led government has been hit by a wave of mass resignations. Protests in Nepal continue to gain momentum on Tuesday, a day after deadly clashes between protestors and security officials killed 19 people. Demonstrators walk past flames outside the burning Nepali Congress Party office during a protest to condemn the police's deadly crackdown on demonstrators in Kathmandu (AFP)

On Monday, thousands of Nepalese youth took to the streets to protest against the rampant rise of corruption among government officials. The protests, which were triggered by a ban on social media platforms, soon turned violent.

In the aftermath of the clashes, Nepalese Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak stepped down from his post on Monday, citing moral grounds and submitted his resignation to PM KP Oli.

However, Lekhak's resignation soon triggered a wave of resignations in the Nepalese government. On Tuesday, the Agriculture and Livestock Development Ramnath Adhikari and Water Supply Minister Pradeep Yadav have also resigned from their respective post, citing moral grounds.

Mass resignation hits Nepal

In his resignation letter, Nepali Congress lawmaker Adhikari stated that the country was moving towards authoritarianism rather than a democracy after its response to the 'Gen-Z' protests.

In his letter, the minister wrote that instead of recognising citizens’ natural right to question democracy and stage peaceful protests, the state responded with widespread suppression, killings, and use of force, reported Kathmandu Post.

Water Supply minister Yadav also citied similar reasons in his resignation letter.

"I announce my resignation from the post of Minister of Water Supply Ministry in support of the movement launched by the GenZ youth generation yesterday and in protest against the repression by the government and administration. Dear young brothers and sisters, you are my first ally and the source of my passion and energy. I appeal to all of us to show restraint and support the young generation in the right direction." Minister Yadav wrote as per a report by Annapurna Post.

As per India Today, Health Minister Pradip Paudel and 21 lawmakers from the Rashtriya Swatantra Party have also submitted their resignations. The party, which has announced its support for the movement, has also reportedly called for the dissolution of the parliament.

Anti-government protests break out across Nepal

On Monday, anti-government protests erupted across Kathmandu. The protests, which actually are against the rise in corruption and shift to authoritarianism, were triggered by a government ban on social media.

As per protestors, the social media ban was the trigger for the demonstrations, which later turned violent due to the “shoot-on-sight” orders issued by the government.

Protests continued for a second day against the killing of 19 people on Monday. Along with this, over 300 people were injured due to tear gas shelling and firing from the police.