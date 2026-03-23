Dubai, UAE news LIVE: IndiGo issues UAE-India advisory, several flights to Dubai cancelled till April 30
Dubai, UAE news LIVE: UAE airlines are operating limited flight schedules to key destinations as adverse weather and regional conditions continue to disrupt operations. Passengers have been advised to check flight status before travelling.
- 25 Mins agoGulf states urge US to continue strikes on Iran, consider joining offensive
- 30 Mins agoIran warns of strikes on Israeli, US-linked power plants if attacked
- 40 Mins agoOil near multi-year highs amid US-Iran war
- 51 Mins agoLebanon PM says Iran’s Revolutionary Guards directing Hezbollah operations
- 56 Mins agoUAE flights limited as weather, regional disruptions hit schedules
- 1 Hr 11 Mins agoUS campaign against Iran ‘on plan’ as Israel launches fresh strikes
- 1 Hr 13 Mins agoMarkets slump as US-Iran tensions trigger risk-off sentiment
- 1 Hr 15 Mins agoIran warns of strikes on Gulf energy, water infrastructure amid US threat
- 1 Hr 17 Mins agoSaudi Arabia, UAE face fresh missile attacks; sirens in Bahrain
- 1 Hr 28 Mins agoUAE flights disrupted: Limited schedules amid weather alerts
- 1 Hr 57 Mins agoRupee hits record low of 93.84 as war fuels oil surge
- 1 Hr 58 Mins agoIsrael strikes key bridge in southern Lebanon after warning
- 3:35 AM IST, Mar 23Indian injured as missile debris falls in Abu Dhabi after interception
- 3:06 AM IST, Mar 23UAE air defences respond to Iranian missile, drone threat
- 3:04 AM IST, Mar 23Saudi Arabia intercepts missile targeting Riyadh, downs drone
- 2:55 AM IST, Mar 23US strike destroys Iran drone engine plant in Qom
- 2:44 AM IST, Mar 23All-clear issued in Al-Kharj; residents urged to follow safety guidelines in Saudi Arabia
- 2:30 AM IST, Mar 23UAE adviser to President calls for lasting Gulf security beyond ceasefire
- 2:26 AM IST, Mar 23Israel launches ‘wide scale waves of strikes’ against Iranian infrastructure in Tehran
- 2:24 AM IST, Mar 23US crude dips below $98, Brent above $111 amid US-Iran war
- 2:23 AM IST, Mar 23At least 40 energy assets severely damaged in Mideast war, says IEA chief
- 2:22 AM IST, Mar 23Saudi Arabia intercepts one of two ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh
- 2:02 AM IST, Mar 23Worst energy crisis in decades possible, warns IEA chief
- 2:02 AM IST, Mar 23Explosions heard across multiple areas of Tehran
- 1:58 AM IST, Mar 23US, Israel strike Iranian state radio transmitter in Bandar Abbas
- 1:53 AM IST, Mar 23Kuwait intercepts missile, drone attacks
- 1:38 AM IST, Mar 23UAE intercept debris injures Indian in Abu Dhabi
Dubai-UAE news LIVE: As US-Iran war enters its 24th day, UAE airlines are operating limited flight schedules to key destinations as adverse weather and regional conditions continue to disrupt operations. Passengers have been advised to check flight status before travelling, rely on official airline updates, and go to airports only with confirmed bookings....Read More
The UAE said its air defence systems are responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran, urging residents to stay in safe locations and follow official updates, Gulf News reported.
UAE Airlines on limited flight schedules
- UAE airlines are operating limited flight schedules to key destinations as adverse weather and regional conditions continue to disrupt operations, Gulf News reported.
- IndiGo issues advisory for UAE–India flights on March 23
- Jazeera Airways resumes Egypt flights via Saudi Arabia
- Kuwait Airways resumes Egypt flights via Dammam
- Philippine Airlines cancels Dubai, Doha flights till April 30
- Cathay Pacific cancels Dubai flights till April 30
- Air India, Air India Express add more GCC flights
Two missiles in Saudi Arabia, UAE responds to debris in Abu Dhabi
Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said two ballistic missiles were launched towards Riyadh, with air defences intercepting one while the other fell in an uninhabited area. Saudi authorities issued an all-clear for Al-Kharj now.
UAE authorities responded to debris falling in Abu Dhabi’s Al Shawamekh area after air defence systems intercepted a ballistic missile, with one Indian national sustaining minor injuries.
Officials urged the public to rely only on verified information and avoid spreading rumours.
Kuwait said early Monday that its air defences were intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks, while the UAE said it was responding to similar strikes originating from Iran.
Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry expressed condolences to the families and governments of Qatar and Turkiye after a helicopter crash during a routine mission in Qatari waters killed members of the Qatari Armed Forces and Qatari-Turkish joint crew, reportedly due to a technical failure.
Air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain.
Oil prices amid Iran's war with US, Gulf countries
Oil prices hovered near their highest levels since mid-2022 as investors weighed US President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz against Tehran’s threat of further retaliation.
Brent crude edged towards $113 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $99.
Prices have surged over 50% since late February as the conflict escalated, raising fears of supply disruptions and stoking concerns over global inflation and broader financial market turmoil.
Why Iran vs Gulf countries?
Iran has accused Gulf countries of allowing US forces to launch attacks from their territory, and has carried out missile and drone strikes on what it describes as American interests in those countries during the conflict.
Gulf nations have repeatedly rejected these claims, stating even before the conflict that they would not permit their land or airspace to be used for attacks on Iran.
Saudi Arabia, in a statement condemning the "repeated Iranian attacks", said it "decided to declare persona non grata the military attache" of Iran along with three other embassy officials, giving them 24 hours to leave the country, the foreign ministry said.
What is happening in the US-Iran war?
The top commander of US Central Command said the campaign against Iran is “ahead or on plan” as Israeli forces launched a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting Iranian infrastructure early Monday.
Iranian media reported new airstrikes in Tehran, though specific sites were not identified.
Dubai, UAE news LIVE: Gulf states urge US to continue strikes on Iran, consider joining offensive
Dubai, UAE news LIVE: Senior officials from Gulf countries said they are urging Washington to continue strikes on Iran as the conflict enters its fourth week with no signs of easing.
Officials told The Times of Israel that nations including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain believe Iran’s military must be weakened before any ceasefire, with some even considering joining the offensive.
Despite frustration over how the US and Israel are conducting the war, Gulf states want to ensure Iran emerges from the conflict with a degraded military that no longer poses a threat to the region, officials said.
Dubai, UAE news LIVE: Iran warns of strikes on Israeli, US-linked power plants if attacked
Dubai, UAE news LIVE: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Tehran would retaliate to any attack on its electricity sector by targeting Israeli power plants and facilities supplying US bases in the region.
The statement appeared to walk back earlier threats to desalination plants, denying plans to disrupt water supplies in Gulf countries.
The warning followed US President Donald Trump’s threat to strike Iranian power plants if Tehran fails to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
Dubai, UAE news LIVE: Oil near multi-year highs amid US-Iran war
Dubai, UAE news LIVE: Oil prices hovered near their highest levels since mid-2022 as investors weighed US President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz against Tehran’s threat of further retaliation.
Brent crude edged towards $113 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $99.
Prices have surged over 50% since late February as the conflict escalated, raising fears of supply disruptions and stoking concerns over global inflation and broader financial market turmoil.
Dubai, UAE news LIVE: Lebanon PM says Iran’s Revolutionary Guards directing Hezbollah operations
Dubai, UAE news LIVE: Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards are commanding Hezbollah’s operations in its war against Israel.
In an interview with Al Hadath, he criticised Hezbollah for dragging Lebanon into the conflict through rocket attacks on Israel.
Dubai, UAE news LIVE: UAE flights limited as weather, regional disruptions hit schedules
Dubai, UAE news LIVE: UAE airlines are operating limited flight schedules to key destinations as adverse weather and regional conditions continue to disrupt operations.
Passengers have been advised to check flight status before travelling, rely on official airline updates, and go to airports only with confirmed bookings.
Airlines including flydubai and Air Arabia have urged travellers to allow extra time, keep contact details updated, and use online tools for rebooking or refunds, with disruptions expected to continue in the coming days.
Among the latest updates, IndiGo issued advisories for UAE–India flights on March 23, while Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways resumed Egypt services via Saudi Arabia and Dammam, respectively.
Philippine Airlines and Cathay Pacific have cancelled select Dubai and Doha flights until April 30, while Air India and Air India Express are adding more GCC services.
Etihad is operating a limited schedule from Abu Dhabi, accommodating existing bookings while keeping tickets available for new travel.
Dubai, UAE news LIVE: US campaign against Iran ‘on plan’ as Israel launches fresh strikes, says top US command
Dubai, UAE news LIVE: The top commander of US Central Command said the campaign against Iran is “ahead or on plan” as Israeli forces launched a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting Iranian infrastructure early Monday.
Iranian media reported new airstrikes in Tehran, though specific sites were not identified.
The remarks came a day after Tehran warned it could target US and Israeli energy infrastructure if Washington follows through on US President Donald Trump’s threat to strike Iran’s power plants unless it fully reopens the Strait of Hormuz.
Dubai, UAE news LIVE: Markets slump as US-Iran tensions trigger risk-off sentiment
Dubai, UAE news LIVE: Domestic equity markets opened lower on Monday, with heavy selling as investors moved towards safer assets amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran.
Sentiment weakened after US President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, fuelling fears of escalation.
The Nifty 50 fell 290.15 points, or 1.26 per cent, at the open to 22,824.35, while the BSE Sensex dropped 800.38 points, or 1.07 per cent, to 73,732.58. Analysts said global uncertainty is pushing investors away from riskier assets.
Dubai, UAE news LIVE: Iran warns of strikes on Gulf energy, water infrastructure amid US threat
Dubai, UAE news LIVE: Iran warned it would target energy and water infrastructure across the Gulf if the US follows through on threats to strike its electricity grid, raising concerns over major disruption in a region reliant on desalination.
US President Donald Trump set a Monday deadline, warning Washington would hit Iran’s power plants unless Tehran fully reopened the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
The escalating threats unsettled oil markets, while Iran signalled it retains the capacity to retaliate despite weeks of US and Israeli strikes.
Dubai, UAE news LIVE: Saudi Arabia, UAE face fresh missile attacks; sirens in Bahrain
Dubai, UAE news LIVE: Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates reported fresh attacks on Monday morning, with explosions and sirens heard across the Gulf.
Saudi authorities said two ballistic missiles targeted Riyadh, with one intercepted and the other falling in an uninhabited area.
The UAE said its air defence systems were responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran, adding that interception efforts caused the sounds heard across the country.
Hours earlier, an Indian national was injured in Abu Dhabi by debris from an intercepted missile.
Sirens also sounded in Bahrain, where residents were advised to seek shelter.
Dubai, UAE news LIVE: UAE flights disrupted: Limited schedules amid weather alerts
Dubai, UAE news LIVE: UAE airlines are operating limited flight schedules to key destinations as adverse weather and regional conditions continue to disrupt operations, Gulf News reported.
Passengers have been advised to check flight status before travelling, rely on official airline updates, and head to airports only with confirmed bookings.
Airlines such as flydubai and Air Arabia have urged travellers to allow extra time, keep contact details updated, and use online tools for rebooking or refunds as disruptions are expected to continue in the coming days.
Here are more updates:
- IndiGo issues advisory for UAE–India flights on March 23
- Jazeera Airways resumes Egypt flights via Saudi Arabia
- Kuwait Airways resumes Egypt flights via Dammam
- Philippine Airlines cancels Dubai, Doha flights till April 30
- Cathay Pacific cancels Dubai flights till April 30
- Air India, Air India Express add more GCC flights
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Rupee hits record low of 93.84 as war fuels oil surge
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The Indian rupee fell to a record low of 93.84 against the US dollar on Monday, surpassing its previous low of 93.7350, as the escalating Middle East conflict raised concerns over prolonged disruption to energy supplies.
Asian currencies also weakened, slipping 0.1% to 0.8%, as hopes of easing tensions faded with Washington and Tehran continuing to trade threats. The conflict has pushed oil prices up by over 50% this month, with the International Energy Agency warning the crisis could be worse than the oil shocks of the 1970s.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Israel strikes key bridge in southern Lebanon after warning
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The Israeli military on Sunday struck the Qasmiya Bridge over the Litani River in southern Lebanon, hours after warning it would target the crossing.
The bridge, a key link between Lebanon’s south and the rest of the country, was hit in multiple blasts captured on video. Israel said the crossing was being used by Hezbollah. Read more here
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Indian injured as missile debris falls in Abu Dhabi after interception
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: An Indian national sustained minor injuries after debris from an intercepted ballistic missile fell in Abu Dhabi’s Al Shawamekh area, authorities said on Monday.
Emergency teams rushed to the site after air defence systems engaged the incoming missile, with debris landing in a residential area.
Officials urged residents to rely only on verified sources and avoid spreading rumours.
According to Gulf News, a total of 161 people were injured, with cases ranging from minor to severe, including nationals from multiple countries.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE air defences respond to Iranian missile, drone threat
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The UAE said its air defence systems are responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran, urging residents to stay in safe locations and follow official updates, Gulf News reported.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Saudi Arabia intercepts missile targeting Riyadh, downs drone
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said air defences intercepted a ballistic missile heading towards Riyadh while another fell in an open area, Al Jazeera reported.
It also said a drone was intercepted in the Eastern Province.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: US strike destroys Iran drone engine plant in Qom
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The US Central Command said a strike destroyed Iran’s Qom Turbine Engine Production Plant, which produced gas turbine engines for attack drones and aircraft components.
The attack killed one person and injured another, CENTCOM said, adding that images from March 6 showed extensive damage to the facility.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: All-clear issued in Al-Kharj; residents urged to follow safety guidelines in Saudi Arabia
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE adviser to President calls for lasting Gulf security beyond ceasefire
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, said the country’s response to Iranian aggression goes beyond an immediate ceasefire, stressing the need for long-term regional stability.
In a post on X, he said the focus should be on addressing nuclear threats, missiles and drones, and ending intimidation of vital waterways in the Gulf.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Israel launches ‘wide scale waves of strikes’ against Iranian infrastructure in Tehran
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Israel launches ‘wide scale waves of strikes’ against Iranian infrastructure in Tehran
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: US crude dips below $98, Brent above $111 amid US-Iran war
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: US crude oil prices remained volatile on Sunday as the Iran war continued to disrupt shipping and production in the Middle East.
West Texas Intermediate briefly spiked when trading reopened on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange before falling to $97.86, slightly below Friday’s $98.32 close.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, traded just above $111 on Sunday, down from $112.19 on Friday after touching a high of $119.50 earlier in the week. Both benchmarks have surged since the war began, with Brent previously around $70 per barrel.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: At least 40 energy assets severely damaged in Mideast war, says IEA chief
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The IEA chief said at least 40 energy assets have been “severely” damaged amid the ongoing war in West Asia, highlighting growing risks to global energy infrastructure.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Saudi Arabia intercepts one of two ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said two ballistic missiles were launched towards Riyadh, with air defences intercepting one while the other fell in an uninhabited area.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Worst energy crisis in decades possible, warns IEA chief
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The International Energy Agency chief on Monday warned that the world could face its worst energy crisis in decades due to the fallout from the West Asia conflict, AFP reported.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Explosions heard across multiple areas of Tehran
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: The International Energy Agency chief on Monday warned that the world could face its worst energy crisis in decades due to the fallout from the West Asia conflict, AFP reported.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: US, Israel strike Iranian state radio transmitter in Bandar Abbas
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: US and Israeli forces struck a 100-kilowatt AM transmitter of Iran’s IRIB state radio in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, according to Mehr news agency.
The attack killed one person and injured another, citing the company’s director general, while broadcasts continued as usual.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Kuwait intercepts missile, drone attacks
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: Kuwait said early Monday that its air defences were intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks, while the UAE said it was responding to similar strikes originating from Iran.
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE intercept debris injures Indian in Abu Dhabi
Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: UAE authorities said debris fell in Abu Dhabi’s Al Shawamekh area after air defence systems intercepted a ballistic missile, leaving one Indian national with minor injuries, Gulf News reported.