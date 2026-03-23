Dubai, UAE news LIVE: IndiGo issues UAE-India advisory, several flights to Dubai cancelled till April 30

The UAE said its air defence systems are responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran, urging residents to stay in safe locations and follow official updates, Gulf News reported.

UAE Airlines on limited flight schedules

UAE airlines are operating limited flight schedules to key destinations as adverse weather and regional conditions continue to disrupt operations, Gulf News reported. IndiGo issues advisory for UAE–India flights on March 23 Jazeera Airways resumes Egypt flights via Saudi Arabia Kuwait Airways resumes Egypt flights via Dammam Philippine Airlines cancels Dubai, Doha flights till April 30 Cathay Pacific cancels Dubai flights till April 30 Air India, Air India Express add more GCC flights

Two missiles in Saudi Arabia, UAE responds to debris in Abu Dhabi

Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said two ballistic missiles were launched towards Riyadh, with air defences intercepting one while the other fell in an uninhabited area. Saudi authorities issued an all-clear for Al-Kharj now.

UAE authorities responded to debris falling in Abu Dhabi’s Al Shawamekh area after air defence systems intercepted a ballistic missile, with one Indian national sustaining minor injuries.

Officials urged the public to rely only on verified information and avoid spreading rumours.

Kuwait said early Monday that its air defences were intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks, while the UAE said it was responding to similar strikes originating from Iran.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry expressed condolences to the families and governments of Qatar and Turkiye after a helicopter crash during a routine mission in Qatari waters killed members of the Qatari Armed Forces and Qatari-Turkish joint crew, reportedly due to a technical failure.

Air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain.

Oil prices amid Iran's war with US, Gulf countries

Oil prices hovered near their highest levels since mid-2022 as investors weighed US President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz against Tehran’s threat of further retaliation.

Brent crude edged towards $113 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $99.

Prices have surged over 50% since late February as the conflict escalated, raising fears of supply disruptions and stoking concerns over global inflation and broader financial market turmoil.

Why Iran vs Gulf countries?

Iran has accused Gulf countries of allowing US forces to launch attacks from their territory, and has carried out missile and drone strikes on what it describes as American interests in those countries during the conflict.

Gulf nations have repeatedly rejected these claims, stating even before the conflict that they would not permit their land or airspace to be used for attacks on Iran.

Saudi Arabia, in a statement condemning the "repeated Iranian attacks", said it "decided to declare persona non grata the military attache" of Iran along with three other embassy officials, giving them 24 hours to leave the country, the foreign ministry said.

What is happening in the US-Iran war?

The top commander of US Central Command said the campaign against Iran is “ahead or on plan” as Israeli forces launched a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting Iranian infrastructure early Monday.

Iranian media reported new airstrikes in Tehran, though specific sites were not identified.