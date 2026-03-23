UAE braces for more rain in coming days, Sharjah govt offices shift to remote work

UAE weather update: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has reportedly warned that unstable weather conditions will continue across the United Arab Emirates until March 27, with rainfall of varying intensity, strong winds and a noticeable drop in temperatures expected in several regions. UAE braces for more rain after showers on Monday (Representative image)

According to the NCM, the situation is being driven by a surface low-pressure system combined with an upper-air low-pressure trough. This, it said, is “increasing cloud formation and the probability of convective rainfall over scattered areas,” a report by Gulf News said. Track Dubai, UAE news LIVE updates

This came after heavy showers on Monday disrupted normal life, leading to traffic on the first day of the week as residents returned to offices after the weekend.

Rain to continue on Tuesday Rainfall is expected to continue on Tuesday, initially affecting northern, eastern and southern parts of the country during the day before expanding at night to western regions, coastal areas and islands, Gulf News reported.

Similar conditions are forecast for Wednesday, with scattered rainfall during the day. Showers may become more concentrated over eastern regions and Al Ain by night before gradually easing later.

Traffic teams deployed in Dubai The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said it is working to ensure smooth traffic flow across Dubai, reported Khaleej Times, adding that teams have been deployed on the ground, particularly in areas where water is accumulating.

These teams are also issuing real-time alerts to motorists, aiming to ensure “the safety of all road users and their smooth, safe arrival at their destinations,” the report said.

Sharjah announces WFH for govt employees Amid the ongoing weather conditions, the Sharjah Human Resources Department has announced remote work for government employees until Thursday, March 26, a local news outlet reported.

The department has authorised senior officials, including heads, directors general and managers, to implement the “work from distance” system across government entities as required, a Khaleej Times' report said.

Airlines have also cautioned passengers about possible disruptions. Multiple airlines, including Emirates, Flydubai, and Sharjah-based Air Arabia, have also issued travel advisories.

“Adverse weather is forecast across the UAE starting today and over the coming days. This may affect our operations at Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah airports," Air Arabia said in a statement.