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    Trump has ‘backed down’: Iran after US President pauses strikes, backs talks

    Trump has ‘backed down’: Iran after US President pauses strikes, backs talks

    Updated on: Mar 23, 2026 5:21 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    After President Donald Trump said the US and Iran have held “productive” talks over the past two days to end the ongoing war, the Iranian embassy in Kabul posted a caustic response titled “Trump's Retreat After Iran's Firm Warning”.

    President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House recently. (AP File Photo)
    President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House recently. (AP File Photo)

    "After the Islamic Republic threatened that in the event of any US attack on Iran's energy infrastructure, it would target the energy infrastructure of the entire region, Trump backed down and stated that he had issued an order to postpone the attack,” read a post on the X handle of Iran's Afghanistan diplomatic mission on Monday.

    It did not deny Trump's dramatic statement that talks were being held for two days now.

    As for US ally Israel, which has been widening the war to Lebanon and was also hit directly by Iran over the weekend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued no immediate statement reacting to Trump's dramatic Truth Social post.

    • HT News Desk
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      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

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