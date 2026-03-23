Trump has ‘backed down’: Iran after US President pauses strikes, backs talks

After President Donald Trump said the US and Iran have held “productive” talks over the past two days to end the ongoing war, the Iranian embassy in Kabul posted a caustic response titled “Trump's Retreat After Iran's Firm Warning”. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House recently. (AP File Photo)

"After the Islamic Republic threatened that in the event of any US attack on Iran's energy infrastructure, it would target the energy infrastructure of the entire region, Trump backed down and stated that he had issued an order to postpone the attack,” read a post on the X handle of Iran's Afghanistan diplomatic mission on Monday.

It did not deny Trump's dramatic statement that talks were being held for two days now.

As for US ally Israel, which has been widening the war to Lebanon and was also hit directly by Iran over the weekend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued no immediate statement reacting to Trump's dramatic Truth Social post.