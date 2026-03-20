Cardiologist with 40 years of experience shares a natural remedy with gut, respiratory, skin and cardiovascular benefits

Dr Alok Chopra, founder-director and consultant cardiologist at Aashlok Hospital with over 40 years of experience, has highlighted a potent natural remedy with a wide range of health benefits – black seed oil. In an Instagram video shared on March 19, the cardiologist highlights, “Black seed oil has been used for centuries for its powerful healing properties. From immunity to digestion, this natural oil supports overall health when used the right way.”

For generations, natural remedies have been passed down through households, often rooted in ancient systems of medicine and trusted long before modern science could explain them. From ingredients found in the kitchen to traditional oils and herbs , many of these age-old practices – once dismissed as simple home remedies – are now being revisited for their scientifically backed benefits. Incorporating such remedies into daily life can offer a gentle, holistic way to support overall health.

What makes it powerful? According to Dr Chopra, black seed oil is derived from Nigella sativa – commonly known as kalonji in India – and has long been revered in traditional medicine, once described as a remedy for “everything except death.” He notes that it has been widely used in Ayurvedic and Unani practices, largely due to its active compound, Thymoquinone, which possesses potent anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties.

The cardiologist explains, “According to ancient medicine, there is one seed that cures everything except death – black seed oil. This oil comes from Nigella sativa, known as kalonji in India. You probably heard your grandparents talk about it. It wasn't a supplement back then. It was just something we trusted. For thousands of years, kalonji has been used for Ayurvedic and Unani medicine long before there were blood tests, scans or prescriptions. The real power of black seed oil comes from an active compound called Thymoquinone. Thymoquinone is a powerful anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and an antimicrobial compound.”

Health benefits Dr Chopra highlights that modern medical research increasingly points to chronic inflammation as a root driver of many diseases today – and this is where black seed oil may offer wide-ranging benefits. He notes that this natural remedy can support multiple systems in the body, from improving gut health and easing digestive discomfort to benefiting respiratory and cardiovascular function, as well as promoting healthier skin.

The cardiologist explains, “In modern medicine, one thing is very clear, chronic inflammation is where most diseases begin. That's why black seed oil shows benefits across the body. It supports our gut health, helping with acid reflux, bloating, nausea, and even conditions like SIBO. It has scientific backing for asthma, respiratory health, and studies also suggest benefits for blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol. It helps with skin conditions like eczema, acne, psoriasis and dermatitis both from the inside and even when applied topically.”

Usage guidelines Dr Chopra emphasises that not all black seed oil is created equal, advising consumers to pay close attention to its thymoquinone content, which largely determines its therapeutic potency. He recommends taking the oil alongside meals rich in healthy fats, as its active compounds are fat-soluble and better absorbed this way. He also cautions against heating it, noting that high temperatures can degrade its beneficial properties.

The cardiologist explains, “Not all black seed oil is the same. If you want real results, you must look at the Thymoquinone percentage. That is where the actual therapeutic power lies. And how do you take it? Black seed oil works best with food, especially meals containing healthy fats because Thymoquinone is fat soluble. Never heat it. Heat destroys the active component of it. Now, this isn't magic. This is ancient wisdom now understood by science.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.