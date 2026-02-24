Cardiologist with 40 years of experience explains the deficiency of omega-3s in the Indian diet; shares ways to improve

Dr Alok Chopra, founder-director and consultant cardiologist at Aashlok Hospital with over 40 years of experience, is drawing attention to a critical gap in the modern Indian diet - the lack of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for maintaining heart, joint, brain and eye health . In an Instagram video shared on February 24, the cardiologist breaks down the most important omega-3 fats that truly matter and outlines practical ways to ensure you’re getting adequate amounts in your daily routine.

Do you eat fatty fish at least two to three times a week? If not, there’s a strong chance you may be falling short on omega-3 fatty acids - essential fats that support heart and brain health while helping to calm inflammation in the body. Despite appearing wholesome and balanced, most modern Indian diet patterns do not provide enough omega-3 to meet daily requirements. So, if your plate isn’t delivering these crucial nutrients, what can you do to bridge the gap?

Indian thali lacks omega-3s According to Dr Chopra, while the Indian diet may appear balanced on the surface, many urban Indians are unknowingly deficient in omega-3 fatty acids. A key reason, he explains, is the widespread use of refined cooking oils that are high in inflammation-promoting omega-6 fats, with very little omega-3 to counterbalance them. This imbalance can quietly contribute to chronic inflammation and related health concerns over time.

He explains, “Your Indian thali has ghee, subji, dal, roti. Looks complete, right? Yet most urban Indians are still omega-3 deficient. Our plates are loaded with omega-6 from refined oils and almost no omega-3 to balance the inflammation. This imbalance quietly drives more inflammation, stiffer joints, higher heart risk, and even tired brains and eyes.”

The two important omega-3s Dr Chopra highlights that the two key omega-3 fats that truly matter are EPA and DHA. EPA plays a vital role in calming inflammation and supporting heart and joint health, while DHA is essential for maintaining healthy brain cells and optimal eye function. He explains that the most reliable way to obtain adequate amounts of these through diet is by consuming fatty fish several times a week.

The cardiologist explains, “Two omega-3 fats matter, EPA and DHA. EPA helps cool inflammation and supports your heart and joints. DHA is crucial for your brain cells and the retina which is in your eyes. So if you don't eat fatty fish at least two to three times a week, it's almost impossible to get enough EPA and DHA from a modern Indian diet alone.”

How to restore omega-3 levels? The cardiologist recommends high-quality, purified fish oil supplements as a practical solution for those who do not consume enough fatty fish. He suggests choosing a triple-strength formulation that provides more than 500 mg of EPA and over 300 mg of DHA per serving. According to him, this dosage offers optimal support for heart, joint, brain and eye health.

Dr Chopra advises, “A high quality purified fish oil is the most practical fix. This is a triple strength omega-3 from True Basics. One capsule gives 1150 mg omega-3 with 525 mg of EPA and 375 mg of DHA. Enough to actually move the needle for heart, joints, brain and eyes. When diet alone is not enough, this is how you can correct the imbalance while also fixing your lifestyle, sleep, and movement.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.