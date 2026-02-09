Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist says sweet potato is an underrated Indian superfood that supports heart, eye health

According to the gastroenterologist, sweet potatoes are the most underrated superfood of the winter season. Highlighting the many health benefits it has, he shared, “ Sweet potatoes contain complex carbohydrates and fibre, both of which feed good gut bacteria. They produce short-chain fatty acids, particularly butyrate, which strengthens the gut lining.”

In a February 8 Instagram post, Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Vasant Kunj with over 10 years of experience, highlighted how shakarkandi is an underrated Indian superfood that shouldn't be ignored and should be included in your essential diet.

Sweet potatoes, or shakarkandi, are a favourite Indian snack often enjoyed in the evening. But did you know it packs several health benefits, to be only ignored as a chaat dish? Also Read | Do you skip egg yolk thinking it's unhealthy? Cardiologist with 40 years experience shares why you should eat whole eggs

Additionally, the complex carbs and fibre in sweet potatoes release energy more slowly, keeping you fuller longer. They are also great for digestion, support immunity, and are heart-friendly.

Not just gut health benefits, the gastroenterologist stated that sweet potatoes also contain resistant starch, which slows down blood sugar spikes by 20 to 30%. It simultaneously improves insulin sensitivity.

Vitamin A in sweet potato Additionally, sweet potatoes contain beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A. “Vitamin A boosts immunity and also improves night blindness in children,” the gastroenterologist highlighted. Moreover, the antioxidants they contain support skin repair and eye health over time.

Lastly, sweet potatoes also contain manganese and potassium, which support bone health in post-menopausal women. According to the Nutrition Source, manganese is essential to our bodies in small amounts, and because we cannot make it, we must obtain it in food or supplements.

How much sweet potato should you eat? “100 grams of sweet potato contains 4 grams of fibre, which keeps you feeling full throughout the day and prevents sugar cravings. So, the next time you go to the market, choose sweet potato chaat instead of golgappas,” the gastroenterologist recommended.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.