Pune hepatologist warns of growing fatty liver risk among obese children and teens; shares what parents should know

He adds, “Although the underlying mechanisms are similar to adults, pediatric fatty liver disease progresses differently. Children often develop liver inflammation and fibrosis earlier, and liver involvement tends to affect the portal regions rather than the typical areas seen in adults. This means severe liver conditions like cirrhosis can appear much earlier in life.”

Dr Tushar Madake, Consultant in the Department of Transplant Hepatology at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, shares with HT Lifestyle, “Pediatric Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), also called MASLD (Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease), is when excessive fat builds up in the liver of children without alcohol consumption. Over the last few years, it has become the leading chronic liver condition in children worldwide."

Fatty liver disease isn’t just an adult problem anymore; more and more kids and teens, especially those who are obese, are being diagnosed. It’s a worrying sign of how serious the childhood obesity crisis has become. The good news? Catching it early and making simple lifestyle changes can help prevent long-term liver and health issues. (Also read: Cardiologist says this ‘1 simple morning habit’ changed patient’s entire blood panel: ‘Longevity isn’t about doing more' )

According to Dr Madake, “Fatty liver is closely linked to metabolic disorders and is now considered the liver manifestation of metabolic syndrome. Children with fatty liver often have insulin resistance, which increases their risk of type 2 diabetes, abnormal cholesterol levels, and high blood pressure. Studies also show a higher risk of early cardiovascular disease, with changes like greater carotid intima-media thickness and altered lipid profiles. In fact, long-term complications and mortality are often more related to heart disease than liver failure.”

Risk factors and prevention “Being overweight or obese, particularly with excess abdominal fat, is the biggest risk factor. Other contributing factors include a sedentary lifestyle, high-calorie diets, overconsumption of ultra-processed foods, sugary drinks, and high fructose intake. Family history of obesity, type 2 diabetes, or fatty liver, genetic predisposition, male gender, hormonal changes during puberty, and conditions like hypothyroidism, PCOS, or sleep disorders also increase risk. Birth weight and accelerated growth patterns have been linked as well,” explains Dr Madake.

“Lifestyle interventions are the cornerstone of both prevention and management. Even a 5–10% reduction in weight can significantly reduce liver fat, inflammation, and enzyme levels. Healthy eating habits, cutting down sugar and refined carbs, and daily physical activity of at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous exercise have proven beneficial. Family-based interventions work better than targeting the child alone,” Dr Madake adds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.