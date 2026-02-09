Do you skip egg yolk thinking it's unhealthy? Cardiologist with 40 years experience shares why you should eat whole eggs

In a February 7 Instagram clip, the cardiologist highlighted that the egg becomes a whole food only when combined with the yolk. So, don't just eat egg whites, consume those egg yolks , too. According to him, eggs are among the most nutritious and versatile foods we have, yet they’re often unfairly criticised.

But is the egg yolk an actual villain? According to Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist and functional medicine expert with over 40 years of experience, egg white, on its own, is actually an inflammatory protein. So if you eat it alone, it's not good for your health.

Eggs are among the healthiest foods, often consumed for their protein, energy, support for weight loss , and other health benefits. However, people often prefer eating just the egg white, skipping the egg yolk and villainising it for causing several issues, including raising cholesterol levels.

Moreover, it's not just cholesterol that is found in the egg yolk. There are far more nutritional properties in it. The cardiologist stated, “The yolk, in particular, has been blamed because of its cholesterol content, but it actually holds most of the egg’s nutrients. Compared to egg whites, the yolk provides far more vitamin A, vitamin E, and omega-3 fatty acids.”

The cholesterol misunderstanding Though cholesterol is found in egg yolks, it is not harmful in moderate amounts. Moreover, according to the cardiologist, cholesterol itself is widely misunderstood. “It’s essential for cell structure, hormone production, brain function, and a healthy immune system,” he explained.

In fact, the cardiologist highlighted how about 85% of the cholesterol in our body is produced by our own liver, independent of what we eat. So ask yourself—if the body makes it on its own, how can it be inherently bad for your body?

“Contrary to popular belief, the cardiologist stressed, cholesterol is not the cause of heart disease. That is surprising to everybody. Cholesterol is made in our bodies. In fact, 85% of it is made in the body, and God would never do something wrong. And at the same time, cholesterol has about 16 major jobs to play. So how can it be bad?” he added.

