Hrithik Roshan shares his colourful ‘Indian mishmash’ post-workout meal with jowar rotis, veggies, egg whites, and daal

The snapshot features jowar (sorghum) rotis served with a medley of vegetables, including bhindi (okra), beetroot, baingan (eggplant), papdi (broad beans), and lauki (bottle gourd), along with egg whites and daal. While the combination might seem unconventional by typical gym standards, it’s packed with nutrients and protein.

In his February 1 Instagram post, Hrithik shared a colourful and wholesome Indian plate he fondly calls his personal “Indian mishmash.”

Hrithik Roshan continues to be a true fitness inspiration for fans across generations. At 52, he maintains a perfectly sculpted physique, a testament to his disciplined fitness regimen . Known for his dedication to health and fitness, Hrithik actively shares glimpses of his workout and diet on social media, giving his Instagram family an inside look into his routine. (Also read: Rani Mukerji credits this traditional Indian ingredient for her glowing skin and healthy hair at 47: ‘It works magic’ )

Captioning the post, Hrithik wrote, “The most unlikely post-workout meal?” before listing the ingredients and playfully calling it one of his favourite “quirks.” For an extra protein boost, he paired the veggies with egg whites and daal, reflecting on his love for the “Indian mishmash” and musing, “Uff… is there anything better?”

How healthy is Hrithik’s post-workout meal Hrithik’s “Indian mishmash” is a nutrient-packed powerhouse. Jowar rotis provide complex carbs and fibre for sustained energy, while the mix of vegetables, bhindi, beetroot, baingan, papdi, and lauki, offers vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support overall health.

Paired with protein-rich egg whites and daal, the meal promotes muscle repair and satiety, making it a wholesome post-workout option that fuels the body without compromising on taste.

