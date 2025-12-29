Are carrots really enough for better eyesight? A vitreoretinal surgeon explains 5 nutrients you need to focus on
Carrots are good for your eyes, but they are not enough. A vitreoretinal surgeon reveals 5 essential nutrients, foods and habits that truly support eye health.
Haven't we all been told to eat carrots for good eyesight at some point in life? Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A, an important nutrient for eye health. But in today's world of long screen hours, pollution, ageing eyes, and lifestyle-related diseases, good vision depends on much more than one vegetable. According to Dr Harsh H Jain (DNB), Vitreoretina Surgery Fellow at the National Institute of Ophthalmology, eye health can be improved by a number of nutrients, hydration, and daily habits. A balanced, colourful diet plays a far bigger role than relying on carrots alone.
Beyond beta-carotene: 5 nutrients for your eyes
1. Vitamin C and vitamin E
Antioxidants like vitamins C and E help protect the eyes from oxidative stress, which can damage eye tissues over time. Oxidative damage is linked to conditions such as cataracts and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). These vitamins help slow down age-related changes and keep eye cells healthier for longer.
2. Vitamin A
Vitamin A is essential for the proper functioning of photoreceptors, the light-sensing cells of the retina. A deficiency can cause night blindness, dry eyes and other serious issues. Dr Harsh explains that only animal foods contain the active form of vitamin A (retinol), with liver, egg yolks, and dairy being the richest sources.
3. Zinc
Zinc plays a supporting yet crucial role in eye health. It helps transport vitamin A from the liver to the retina and maintains the structure of retinal tissue. Low zinc levels can impair vision, especially in low-light conditions.
4. Lutein and zeaxanthin
These two carotenoids are especially important in today's lifestyle. Lutein and zeaxanthin accumulate in the macula, the central part of the retina, where they filter harmful blue light and protect against oxidative damage. The Age-Related Eye Disease Study 2 (AREDS2) showed that these nutrients reduce the risk of AMD progressing to advanced stages. Common sources include spinach, kale, lettuce, parsley, pistachios, green peas, egg yolks, sweet corn, and pumpkin.
5. Omega-3 fatty acids
DHA, a type of omega-3 fatty acid, is a structural component of the retina. “Omega-3s reduce inflammation, support photoreceptor function and help relieve dry eye symptoms,” Dr Harsh tells Health Shots. Studies show that EPA and DHA supplements can improve tear production and reduce irritation in people with dry eyes.
Hydration matters for eye health
Diet alone cannot support eye health without proper hydration. Inadequate water intake destabilizes the tear film, leading to dryness, irritation, and eye fatigue. “Chronic dehydration may even worsen age-related eye conditions. Drinking enough water throughout the day supports tear production and keeps the eyes comfortable, especially for people who spend long hours staring at screens,” says Dr Harsh.
Foods that naturally support better eyesight
You do not need exotic superfoods to protect your vision. Simple, everyday foods work best:
- Leafy greens like spinach and kale for lutein and zeaxanthin
- Citrus fruits and berries for vitamin C
- Fatty fish, such as salmon, for omega-3s
- Nuts and seeds for vitamin E and healthy fats
- Whole grains and legumes for zinc
- Eggs for vitamin A, lutein, and zeaxanthin
- Sweet potatoes for beta-carotene and low-light vision
Daily habits that protect your vision
Along with a balanced diet, these habits can protect long-term eye health:
- Drink enough water to prevent dry eyes
- Follow the 20-20-20 rule during screen use
- Wear UV-protective sunglasses outdoors
- Avoid smoking, which increases eye disease risk
- Get regular eye check-ups for early detection
Carrots are good for eye health, but clear vision comes from a balanced diet and healthy daily habits, not carrots alone.
(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.