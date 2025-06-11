Can thyroid dysfunction affect your eyes? Doctor explains early warning signs, risk factors of thyroid eye disease

When thyroid cells become overactive or underactive, it can impact nearly every organ in the body, including the eyes. In fact, thyroid dysfunction is closely linked to several eye-related issues. Thyroid eye disease is a condition where the eyes get affected due to thyroid gland activity.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Datta Reddy Aakiti, consultant endocrinologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad said, “Thyroid eye disease, or TED, is one such condition where the eyes get affected due to thyroid gland activity.”

Explaining how thyroid eye disease happens, Dr Datta Reddy Aakiti added, “Our immune system normally protects us from infections. But in TED, our immune system (by mistake) sees the tissues around the eyes as a threat. The immune system then attacks the muscles, fat, and tissue around the eyes, causing swelling and inflammation. This can make the eyes red, puffy, painful, and also push them forward, causing bulging.” Also read | Thyroid health: Functions, disorders and 5 tips to manage thyroid wellness

Thyroid eye disease is linked to Graves' disease:

The doctor highlighted the association of thyroid eye disease with Grave’s disease. “The exact reason why this happens is not fully known, but TED is most commonly linked to Graves' disease, which is an autoimmune condition. In Graves’ disease, the immune system attacks the thyroid gland, causing it to make more thyroid hormone. This leads to hyperthyroidism. TED is more likely when the thyroid is hyperactive, but in some cases, it can happen even when thyroid levels are normal or low,” he said.

Know the early warning signs of thyroid eye disease.(Freepik)

Early warning signs of thyroid eye disease:

Bulging eyes (proptosis)

Dry or gritty eyes

Red or irritated eyes

Double or blurred vision

Puffy eyelids, eyelid retraction

Eye pain or pressure, especially on movement

Misaligned eyes (strabismus)

Less bright color vision, rare vision loss

Risk factors of thyroid eye disease:

The doctor noted down hypothyroidism, family history, poor thyroid control, low selenium levels in blood and smoking as the main risk factors that can trigger this disease. He also added that thyroid eye disease is more commonly seen in women than men.

“Sometimes TED is confused with allergies or conjunctivitis, causing delay in diagnosis and right treatment. But TED doesn’t cause itchy or sticky eyes. It may also cause pain when moving the eyes or double vision,” the endocrinologist added. Also read | Doctor explains 7 ways hormonal fluctuations can affect your eyes: Glaucoma to dry eyes

How to treat thyroid eye disease:

“Mild TED can be managed with artificial tear drops. Moderate to severe cases may need steroids, radiation, or surgery. It is important to consult both an eye doctor and an endocrinologist for proper management. We are also using newer treatment modalities, such as Teprotumumab and Rituximab, as biologic agents to treat thyroid eye disease (TED),” Dr. Datta Reddy Aakiti explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.