Orthopedic says age 35-45 is a critical time to build muscle and bone strength, recommends this fitness regimen

In the October 22, 2024 episode of The Dr Gabrielle Lyon Show, orthopaedic surgeon Dr Vonda Wright spoke about preventing frailty and ageing well. Specifically, she said that age between 35 to 45 is a critical period for building muscle and bone strength because individuals typically reach their peak muscle mass and bone density by their early 30s. Also read | Alia Bhatt's trainer gives a peak into her rigorous upper body and mobility day at the gym. Here's why you should do it Focus on weightlifting and bodyweight exercises to build muscle mass.(Freepik)

Why ages 35-45 matter for your health

Dr Wright emphasised that proactive health measures during this decade can help preserve strength and mobility later in life. She said it is a pivotal time for maintaining physical health, addressing hormonal changes, and making impactful lifestyle choices that can shape your future well-being.

She said, “Between 25-45 is a critical decade to get your s*** together. We are peaking out on our muscle. We are peaking out on our bone, and we still have our hormones – men and women. We still have an active contribution.”

Dr Wright recommends this fitness regimen

1. Base training at Zone 2 heart rate for 45 minutes, 3 to 4 times a week.

2. High-intensity interval training for 30 seconds (treadmill, rower, assault bike, alpine), rest and recover. Repeat 4 times, twice a week.

3. Lift heavy – 4 power lifts, 4 sets. 1-2 reps in reserve. When you finish, you know that you could have done 2 more reps with good form before failing.

She added, “Every workout needs to start with a dynamic warmup, where, depending on whatever activity you are doing you're warming up every muscle group and every joint that you're going to use... I walk for 15 minutes every time before I lift... a dynamic warmup, where it's hip rotations, it's inchworms, it's deep squats.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.