A beloved street food, this Indian snack now features on Michelin-star restaurant menus worldwide

Once a go-to snack at every chai tapri and family get-together, the humble samosa has had quite the glow-up. This crispy, deep-fried triangle that we’ve all devoured with chutney on the side is now making appearances at some of the fanciest restaurants around the world, even Michelin-starred ones. Indian street food revolution: Samosas gain popularity in upscale dining worldwide. (Unsplash)

From being stuffed with spiced aloo at Delhi street corners to being filled with truffle mushrooms or blue cheese, the samosa has officially gone global (and glam). (Also read: Samosa with a twist: From Punjabi to cocktail samosa; 5 innovative and lip-smacking variations you must-try this winter )

From streets to stars

Top chefs across the globe are putting their own spin on the samosa. At Indian Accent in New York, diners can enjoy a blue cheese-stuffed version served with date chutney, elevating the flavour profile while staying true to its roots. In London’s Gymkhana, a Michelin-starred restaurant, the keema samosa is elevated with buttery pastry, spiced lamb, and delicate presentation.

Chef Gaggan Anand, known for his experimental Indian cuisine at Gaggan in Bangkok, has even deconstructed the samosa into an amuse-bouche using molecular gastronomy techniques, turning it into a bite-sized burst of flavour with unexpected textures.

The global samosa craze

According to an IMARC Group report, the global Indian food market is set to reach $19.3 billion by 2027, driven by growing interest in regional dishes and diaspora demand.

According to the Datassential 2023 Global Menu Trends report, samosas and Indian street food items have seen a 17% increase on upscale and fine-dining menus over the past three years. Meanwhile, the global frozen samosa market is on track to grow at a 7.5% CAGR through 2028.

According to the Economic Times, Indian snacks company Bikano reported that its international sales contribute about 8% of its total sales, with products like samosas and aloo bhujia gaining popularity among consumers abroad.

What was once served in brown paper bags on busy street corners is now being plated with microgreens, infused oils, and even truffle foam. Yet, despite its fancy makeover, the essence of the samosa remains unchanged; crispy, comforting, and packed with flavour.