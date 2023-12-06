Samosa with a twist: From Punjabi to cocktail samosa; 5 innovative and lip-smacking variations you must-try this winter

Samosa is one of India's most popular street foods or appetisers, enjoyed by people of all ages. Now that winter has arrived, there's nothing quite like enjoying a hot samosa paired with garam ginger chai and mint chatni while wrapped up in a cosy sweatshirt. Traditionally, these deep-fried Indian pastries are stuffed with a delicious mixture of mashed potatoes, paneer and peas, seasoned with garam masala, chilli, mint and other spices. To satisfy the craving for both spicy and sweet, many people also like to combine their crispy samosa with jalebi as an evening snack. However, many innovative ways of enjoying this delicious snack have emerged as the boundaries between different cuisines become increasingly blurred. (Also read: 5 healthy ways to eat samosa during your weight loss journey ) Samosa with a twist: 5 innovative and lip-smacking samosa recipes you must try (Pinterest)

Unique samosa recipes you must try

We have collected some mouth-watering, unique samosa recipes from around the country that will leave you wanting more. So put on your chef's hat and get ready for a samosalicious adventure!

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

1. Chinese Samosa

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Chinese Samosa(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

For The Stuffing

1 tbsp oil

1 tsp finely chopped ginger (adrak)

2 tsp finely chopped garlic (lehsun)

1/2 cup diagonally cut french beans

1/2 cup diagonally cut carrot

1/2 cup chopped spring onions (whites and greens)

1/2 cup shredded cabbage

2 tsp finely chopped green chillies

salt to taste

1/2 cup boiled hakka noodles

1 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp vinegar

For The Dough

1 cup plain flour (maida)

1 tbsp ghee

1 tsp lemon juice

salt to taste

Other Ingredients

plain flour (maida) for rolling

oil for deep-frying

For Serving

schezuan sauce

Method:

For the stuffing

1. Heat the oil in a broad non-stick pan, add the ginger and garlic and sauté on a high flame for 30 seconds.

2. Add the french beans, carrot, spring onions, cabbage, green chillies and salt and sauté on a high flame for 3 to 4 minutes.

3. Add the noodles, soya sauce and vinegar, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 1 to 2 minutes, while stirring occasionally and breaking it lightly with the help of a ladle. Keep aside.

For the dough

4. Combine all the ingredients in a deep bowl, mix well and knead into a semi-soft dough using enough water. Keep aside.

How to proceed

5. Divide the stuffing into 16 equal portions.

6. Divide the dough into 8 equal portions.

7. Roll out a portion of the dough into 150 mm. X 75 mm. (6" x 3") diameter oval using a little plain flour for rolling.

8. Cut the oval horizontally into 2 equal portions using a knife.

9. Take a portion of the dough and join the edges using little water to make a cone.

10. Stuff the cone with a portion of the stuffing and apply little water on the edges to seal it.

11. Once again apply little water and seal both the edges to get a perfect triangle samosa.

12. Repeat with the remaining dough and stuffing to make 15 more samosas.

13. Heat the oil in a deep non-stick kadhai and deep-fry 8 samosas on a medium flame, till they turn golden brown in colour from both the sides. Drain on an absorbent paper.

14. Repeat step 9 to deep-fry 8 more samosas in one more batch.

15. Serve hot with schezuan sauce.

2. Cocktail Samosa

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Cocktail Samosa(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1½ cups readymade samosa dough

2 tsps oil + deep frying

½ tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander seeds

2 green chillies, chopped

1 inch ginger, chopped

2 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled

½ tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp garam masala powder

½ tsp dried mango powder (amchur)

2 tbsps freshly chopped coriander leaves

¼ cup green peas, boiled

Salt to taste

Oil for deep-frying

Dates and tamarind chutney to serve

Method:

1. Heat 2 tsps oil in a non-stick pan. Add cumin seeds, let the colour change. Add coriander seeds, green chillies, ginger and sauté for a minute. Mash potatoes and add in pan.

2. Add red chilli powder, garam masala powder, dried mango powder, chopped coriander leaves, green peas, salt and mix well. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

3. Divide samosa dough into equal portions and roll out into thin oblong shape. And cut into half and add a portion of the prepared stuffing in it, shape like samosa and seal the edges with water.

4. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai and deep-fry the cocktail samosas till golden and crisp. Drain on an absorbent paper.

5. Serve hot with sweet tamarind chutney.

3. Crispy Punjabi Samosa

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Crispy Punjabi Samosa(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

For Dough

1 cup Maida

Salt to taste

½ tsp Carom seeds

2 tbsp Ghee

Cold water as required

For Samosa Masala

1 tbsp Coriander seeds

1 tbsp Fennel seeds

½ tbsp Cumin seeds

For Samosa Filling

1 tbsp Ghee

1 inch Ginger, chopped

2 fresh Green chillies, chopped

10-12 Raisins

1 tsp Turmeric powder

½ tsp Degi red chilli powder

¼ tsp Asafoetida

4-5 Potatoes, boiled & slightly mashed

¼ cup Green peas

1 ½ tbsp Prepared Masala

½ tsp Black pepper powder

1 tsp Dry Mango powder

Salt to taste

Method:

For Dough

1. In a bowl add maida, salt, carom seeds, ghee and mix everything properly until it resembles bread crumb consistency.

2. Now add cold water and knead a hard dough. Cover and keep aside for resting at least for 15-20 minutes.

For Samosa Masala

3. In a pan add coriander seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds and roast them lightly.

4. Transfer them into a motor-pastel and crush them coarsely and keep aside for further use.

For Samosa Filling

5. In a pan add ghee, ginger, garlic, green chillies and saute for a minute.

6. Now add raisins, turmeric powder, degi red chilli powder, asafoetida, potatoes, green peas and mash it coarsely, mix everything properly and cover and cook for 4-5 minutes on medium heat.

7. Now remove the cover and cook on high flames for 3-4 minutes or until light charred.

8. Add the prepared masala, black pepper powder, dry Mango powder, salt and mix everything properly. And keep aside for further use.

For Assembling Samosa.

9. Take a medium portion of the dough, make a round peda and roll it thin in an oval shape.

10. Now cut in from the centre and take one half of it and make a cone shape of it and add the filling in it.

11. Now apply water on the open ends of the cone and fold it towards you, keep it down and give it a gentle press so that it can stand, make all others in the similar way.

12. Heat oil in a kadhai on medium heat and fry the samosas in it until golden brown from all sides, remove on an absorbent paper. Serve hot with tomato ketchup.

4. Samosa Pinwheel

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Samosa Pinwheel(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Oil for deep-frying

Covering

1 cup refined flour (maida)

½ teaspoon carom seeds

Saltto taste

3 tablespoonsoil

Stuffing

4 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled and mashed

½ cup shelled green peas, boiled and crushed

2 tablespoons oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 inch ginger, chopped

3-4 green chillies, chopped

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon dried mango powder (amchur)

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves

Method:

1. Mix flour, carom seeds, salt and 3 tablespoons oil in a bowl. Add water, little by little, and knead into a stiff dough. Cover with a damp muslin cloth and set aside for 10-15 minutes.

2. To make the stuffing, heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add cumin seeds and sauté for 10 seconds. Add ginger and green chillies and sauté for a minute.

3. Add chilli powder and mix well. Add potatoes and mix well. Add green peas, dried mango powder, garam masala powder, salt and coriander leaves, mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat and cool.

4. Divide the dough into equal portions and roll out into thin largediscs. Spread some stuffing on it, roll tightly and seal with some water. Cut into 1 inch slices.

5. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai and deep-fry the samosa pinwheels till crisp and golden brown. Drain on absorbent paper.

6. Serve hot.

5. Corn and Cheese Samosa

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Corn and Cheese Samosa(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

¾ cup boiled and crushed sweet corn

50 grams cottage cheese (paneer), grated

½ cup grated processed cheese

½ cup grated mozzarella cheese

Ready-made samosa dough made with 1½ cups refined flour (maida), salt, oil and carom seeds

1 tbsp oil + for deep frying + for greasing

1 inch ginger, finely chopped

2-3 green chillies, finely chopped

1½ tsps Tata Sampann Kitchen King

Salt to taste

3 tbsps chopped fresh coriander leaves

¼ tsp chaat masala

Cheese sauce to serve

Method:

1. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai on low heat.

2. Meanwhile, heat 1 tbsp oil in a non-stick pan. Add ginger, green chillies and crushed sweet corn, mix and cook for 2-3 minutes.

3. Add Tata Sampann Kitchen King and paneer, mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes or till the moisture evaporates.

4. Add salt and 1 tbsp coriander leaves and mix well. Take the pan off the heat. Spread this mixture on a plate and allow to cool completely.

5. Knead the dough once and divide into small equal portions. Roll out each portion into a ball and slightly flatten it.

6. Grease the worktop with a little oil, place each dough portion and roll into an oblong diskettes of medium thickness. Cut into half and cover with a cling film.

7. Add processed cheese, mozzarella cheese and remaining coriander leaves in the corn-paneer mixture and mix well. Add chaat masala and mix.

8. Now to make the samosa, take one half of the diskette, apply a little water on the edges and shape into a cone. Stuff with a portion of the corn-cheese mixture in the centre of the cone and press the edges again to seal.

9. Gently slide into the hot oil and deep fry on medium-low heat till golden brown and crisp. Drain on an absorbent paper.

10. Arrange the corn and cheese samosa on a serving plate and serve hot with cheese sauce.