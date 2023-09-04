World Samosa Day: 4 mouthwatering samosa recipes to enjoy with your tea

World Samosa Day is observed on September 5 every year to celebrate the popular street food that originated in Middle East, but is fast gaining popularity across the globe in its myriad avatars. In India, this deep-fried pastry has a delicious stuffing of mashed potato, paneer, peas, flavoured with garam masala, chilli, mint and other spices. Thanks to its crunchy and spicy appeal, samosa goes very well with a cup of hot tea. Many people also love to team up samosa and jalebi for their evening snack to satiate their spicy and sweet cravings. (Also read: World Samosa Day 2023: Date, history, significance) On the occasion of World Samosa Day, here are some amazing samosa recipes you must try(Freepik)

On the occasion of World Samosa Day, here are some amazing samosa recipes you must try:

1. Kulfi Samosa

(Recipe by Chef Subrat from Cray Craft, Andheri)

Ingredients

Edamame - 50 gm

Chickpeas boiled - 50 gm

Mint chopped - 5 gm

Coriander leaves chopped - 5 gm

Mint leaves chopped - 5 gm

Garam masala powder - 5 gm

Green chilli chopped - 5 gm

Red chilli powder - 5 gm

Pototo boiled - 100 gm

Oil - 500 ml

Salt - 5 gm

Samosa dough

Maida - 225 gm

Sesame seeds paste - 100 gm

Vegetable fat - 80 gm

Ajwain - 3 gm

Ragda chaat

White peas boiled - 100 gm

Salt - 5 gm

Lemon juice - 5 ml

Onion chopped - 10 gm

Tomato chopped - 5 gm

Green chilli chopped - 3 gm

Coriander chopped - 5 gm

Green chutney - 50 gm

Imli chutney - 50 gm

Nylon sev - 10 gm

Pomegranate seeds - 5 gm

Coriander chopped - 2 gm

Method

Mix all the dough ingredients except vegetable fat. Now warm the fat and make a crumbly dough and rest for an hour.

Heat oil, fry green chilli, edamame, chickpeas and potatoes. Fry the potato mixture for 20 minutes. Add powder spices and herbs. Mix well, divide the dough into 25 gm balls and keep aside .

Roll out the dough and cut into 10cm length and 5 cm width. Fill the prepared mixture and shape into kulfi shape and seal the edges carefully. Deep fry till golden brown in moderate hot oil.

Prepare the ragda by assembling all ragda ingredients.

While serving, place the ragda ingredients first, then samosa on top. Garnish with mint-imli chutney, pomegranate seeds and nylon sev. Serve hot.

2. Punjabi Aloo Samosa

(Recipe by Nidhi Singh, Co-Founder, Samosa Singh)

Ingredients

For the dough:

5 kg all-purpose flour

1.25 cups vegetable oil or ghee

3 tablespoons salt

Water (for kneading)

For the filling:

10-12 kg potatoes, boiled, peeled, and mashed

2.5 kg green peas (fresh or frozen)

1 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup cumin seeds

1/4 cup mustard seeds

1/4 cup ginger-garlic paste (or minced ginger and garlic)

20-25 green chilies, finely chopped (adjust to your spice preference)

1/4 cup turmeric powder

1/4 cup ground coriander

1/4 cup garam masala

2-3 tablespoons red chili powder (adjust to your spice preference) Salt to taste

1 cup chopped fresh coriander leaves (cilantro)

1 cup lemon juice

Instructions (for larger quantity)

Prepare the dough:

In a large mixing bowl or industrial mixer, combine the all-purpose flour, salt, and vegetable oil or ghee.

Gradually add water and knead the dough until it's smooth and firm. You may need to use a large-scale kneading machine for this process.

Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for at least 30 minutes.

Prepare the filling:

In a large industrial-sized pan or kettle, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat.

Add the cumin seeds and mustard seeds. When they start to splutter, add the chopped green chilies and ginger-garlic paste. Sauté for a few minutes or until fragrant.

Add the mashed potatoes and green peas to the pan. You may need to use large cooking equipment for this step.

Stir in the turmeric powder, ground coriander, garam masala, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes and peas are coated with the spices and become flavorful.

Remove from heat and stir in the chopped fresh coriander leaves and lemon juice. Allow the filling to cool completely.

Assemble the samosas:

Divide the rested dough into large equal-sized portions and roll each portion into a smooth ball.

Roll out each ball into a large thin oval or circle (using industrial-sized rolling equipment if available).

Cut the rolled dough into halves to make two semi-circles.

Take one semi-circle, brush water along the straight edge, and form a cone by folding it in half, pressing the straight edge to seal, creating a pocket.

Stuff the cone with the prepared potato and pea filling, but don't overfill.

Seal the open end of the cone by pressing the edges together to form a triangular pastry. Ensure it's sealed properly to avoid the filling from leaking while frying.

Repeat this process for all the dough portions and filling.

Fry the samosas:

Heat a large industrial-sized deep frying pan or fryer with oil over medium-high heat.

Carefully slide the prepared samosas into the hot oil and fry in batches until they are golden brown and crispy, turning occasionally. Use industrial-sized frying equipment if available.

Remove the fried samosas using appropriate industrial-sized utensils and place them on racks or trays to drain excess oil.

Serve the samosas

Allow the samosas to cool slightly before packing them into suitable containers.

3. Pink Samosa

(Recipe by Chef Arun Kumar, Sous Chef The Ashok, New Delhi)

Ingredients

For dough

Flour - 3 cups

Water - 1 cup

Salt - as required

Ghee - 2 tsp

Beetroot juice - ½ cup

For Stuffing

Goat cheese - 100 gm

Figs - 50 gm (chopped)

Cranberry - 50 gm (Chopped)

Refined oil - for frying

Method:

Prepare the dough, take a mixing bowl add flour and ghee rub it well to make it lumps free and start kneading by adding mixture of water and beetroot juice little at a time and make a stiff dough.

Cover the dough with a damp muslin cloth and keep aside for about half an hour.

Prepare the stuffing mix, goat cheese, chopped figs and cranberry.

Once done, roll out few small sized balls from dough. Flatten them further with the help of your palms and then with a rolling pin give them a ovel shape and cut in half. Now dip your hands in water, fold the edges of the semi circle in order to give it cone shape.

Take the filling with help of a spoon and stuff it in the cone. Seal the ends properly by pressing the edges lightly with your fingers. Then heat oil in a kadhai and deep fry the samosas on low heat until they attain the required colour.

Serve hot with mint chutney.

4. Veggies spice samosa

(Recipe by Nidhi Singh, Co-Founder, Samosa Singh)

Ingredients

For the samosa dough

5 kg all-purpose flour

250 ml vegetable oil

1 tsp salt

Water (as needed)

For the vegetable filling:

10 kg mixed vegetables (potatoes, peas, carrots, beans, etc.), finely chopped

2 kg onions, finely chopped

500 g green chilies, finely chopped (adjust to your spice preference)

250 g ginger-garlic paste

200 ml vegetable oil

50 g cumin seeds

100 g coriander powder

50 g garam masala

100 g ground turmeric

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped (for garnish)

Lemon juice (optional, for added flavor)

For deep frying:

Vegetable oil (as needed)

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Samosa dough

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour and salt. Gradually add the vegetable oil while mixing. Add water slowly and knead until you have a firm and smooth dough. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for about 30 minutes.

2. Prepare the vegetable filling

Heat the vegetable oil in a large pan or wok. Add the cumin seeds and sauté until they sizzle. Add the chopped onions and green chilies. Cook until the onions turn translucent. Stir in the ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a few more minutes. Add the chopped mixed vegetables and cook until they are tender. Mix in the coriander powder, garam masala, ground turmeric, and salt. Cook for another 5-7 minutes until the spices are well incorporated. Optionally, add a squeeze of lemon juice for extra flavour. Remove the filling from heat and let it cool completely.

3. Shape and fill the samosas

Divide the rested dough into small, equal-sized balls. Roll each ball into a thin oval or round shape (approximately 6-8 inches in diameter). Cut the rolled dough in half to create two semi-circles. Take one semi-circle, moisten the straight edge with water, and form a cone shape by folding it over and sealing the edges, creating a pocket. Fill the cone with a spoonful of the vegetable filling. Seal the open edge by folding and pinching it tightly.

4. Deep fry the samosas

Heat a large pot with vegetable oil for deep frying. Carefully slide the prepared samosas into the hot oil, making sure not to overcrowd the pot. Fry them on medium-high heat until they turn golden brown and crispy. This usually takes about 5-7 minutes per batch. Remove the fried samosas and drain excess oil on paper towels.

5. Serve

Serve hot samosas with chutney or sauce of your choice, garnished with fresh chopped coriander leaves.

