World Samosa Day 2023: Samosas are one of the most loved snacks all over the world. Believed to have originated somewhere in the Middle East, samosas are small fried triangular pockets filled with a filling of choice. From veg filling such as mixed vegetable sauté and paneer, to the non-vegetarian options such as chicken or mutton, samosas are great for any evening. They are loved for their crunchy exterior and the surprising taste of the filling inside. Besides being lip-smacking, samosas are also satiating in nature. Every year, World Samosa Day is celebrated across the world where people celebrate these little snacks and their taste. As we gear up to celebrate World Samosa Day, here are a few facts to know. World Samosa Day 2023: Date, history, significance(Freepik)

ALSO READ: Make winter evenings better with homemade samosas: Here's how you can make them

Date:

World Samosa Day is celebrated on September 5 every year. This year, World Samosa Day falls on Tuesday.

History:

Samosas are believed to have originated in the Middle East, back in the 10th century. Around 13th or 14th century, traders brought the tasty snacks to India, and since then, samosas have been an absolute favourite. The crunchy tasty exterior of a samosa is made with maida or wheat flour, and fillings of peas, onions, vegetables, paneer, mutton or chicken are put inside and then deep fried till they turn golden brown in colour. Samosas are a common snack found in roadside stalls in the evenings. Sometimes, a mint or coriander chutney is served with the samosas to enhance the taste and add the tangy flavour to the snack.

Significance:

Samosas are meant to be celebrated for being the most favourite snack. It is satiating in nature, tasty and much loved. There are a number of ways to celebrate World Samosa Day. We can eat as many samosas as we can on this day. From paneer samosas to chicken samosas to onion samosas, we should go out and try them all. Another way to celebrate is by learning to make samosas at home. The recipe is simple, and once we learn it, we can never stop making them for evening snacks. Throwing a samosa party and calling all friends and relatives to home to have a fun evening is another great way to celebrate the day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON