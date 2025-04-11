Baisakhi 2025: Restaurants in Delhi NCR gear up with special brunches and menu

The harvest festival of Baisakhi, which celebrates prosperity, community, and faith, is right around the corner. It is celebrated in Punjab and other parts of the country, and with the festivities, restaurants in Delhi NCR have geared up with special menus and brunches. Have a look. Delhi NCR restaurants are preparing special menus and brunches to mark the occasion

A celebration of flavour and festivity

Gather your friends and loved ones for a vibrant Baisakhi brunch to celebrate culture, cuisine, and community. Guests can indulge in a festive spread featuring regional Punjabi delights, including heirloom kadhi with steamed rice pilaf and Punjab greens mélange with cornmeal flatbread.

Location: The Westin, Gurgaon

Date: 13th April (1pm to 4pm)

Price for two: ₹7,200

The lost taste of Amritsar

Step into the heart of Punjab with the Amritsari Culinary Trails food festival that brings together lost Amritsari recipes. Guests can indulge in a menu featuring beverages like Kinoo da Juice and rich, creamy Lassi, followed by a selection of appetisers, including Achari Jheenga Kurkure, Bhatti da Murgh, and vegetarian delights like Sarson ke Phool and bhawan khumb Amritsari. Main course offerings include soulful dishes such as Jhinga Mirch Pyaz, Sarson Mahi Curry, and the ever-popular Kukkad Makhan Masala. End sweetly with desserts like Ganne ki Kheer, Kulfa Falooda, and Panjiri Amritsar Di.

Location: Paranda, Taj Surajkund Resort & Spa, Faridabad

Date: 13th - 20th April

Price: à la carte

A festive brunch

Indulge in a brunch experience that brings together the warmth of the festival with dishes like Aloo Wadiyan, Saag Meat, Chargha Kukad, Meethe Chaawal, Dal Amritsari, Punjabi Kadi, Pinni, Besan Laddu and Thandai Milk Cake.

Location: DEL, Roseate House, New Delhi

Date: 13th April (12.30pm to 4pm)

Price for two: ₹10,000

A classic spread

Revel in the vibrant spirit of the festival with a specially curated Baisakhi Brunch Buffet, featuring a lavish spread of traditional delicacies like makki ki roti, sarson ka saag, makhane ki kheer, and much more.

Location: Sheraton, Saket, Delhi

Date: 13th April (12.30pm to 4pm)

Price for two: ₹5,800

Inspired by heirloom recipes

The essence of regional Punjabi cuisine is shown through the traditional recipes and methods. Guests can savour a menu made with fresh ingredients featuring Maah ki Daal, an urad dal made with Punjabi homestyle way following an heirloom recipe, Kadhi Pakora, a slow cooked tart, yoghurt-based gravy with pakoras and a red chilli tadka along with kheer and seviyan.

Location: Ikk Panjab (multiple outlets)

Date: Until April 30th

Price for two: ₹2,000

Vibrancy of the festival

Guests can look forward to a lavish spread of traditional Punjabi delicacies like Barnyard Millet Khichdi, Murgh Rogni, Signature Dal Makhni, Atte aur Gur Ka Halwa, Ganne Ke Ras ki Kheer, and live counters, all thoughtfully crafted by the culinary team.

Location: Cross Avenue, Radisson Blu Greater Noida

Date: 13th April

Price for two: ₹4,000

Comforting flavours

Celebrate the festivities with the comforting flavours of traditional dishes like Sarson da Saag & Makke di Roti, Saag Chicken & Khasta Roti, Kheer, and Lassi.

Location: Chicken Inn (Pandara Road, Delhi and Golf Course Road, Gurugram)

Date: 13th April

Price for two: ₹1,200

Complimentary lassi

Guests will be served a complimentary glass of refreshing lassi with every meal. The vibrant menu of the festival features Punjabi delicacies, including Kosha Mangsho, slow-cooked mutton served with roomali pancakes.

Location: Raag, R cube mall, Rajouri Garden, Delhi

Date: 13th April

Price for two: ₹1,200