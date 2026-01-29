Cardiologist with 40 years of experience shares what fitness should focus on: ‘Exercise is self-care, not a penalty…’

For years, fitness goals have been narrowly defined by the number on the scale - smaller waists, fewer inches, and a thinner appearance often taking centre stage. But chasing thinness alone can come at a cost, leaving the body weaker, low on energy, and more vulnerable to illness. True fitness is less about how little you weigh and far more about how well your body functions - your strength, stamina, vitality, and ability to perform everyday life with ease. Dr Chopra offers a refreshing take on fitness! (Unsplash)

Dr Alok Chopra, founder-director and consultant cardiologist at Aashlok Hospital with over 40 years of experience, has offered a refreshingly grounded perspective on what fitness should truly prioritise in 2026. Urging a shift away from superficial goals, he says, “Don’t aim to be thinner. Aim to be fitter!” - a message that reframes fitness as strength, resilience, and long-term well-being rather than mere weight loss.

In an Instagram post shared on January 6, the cardiologist highlights, “2026 isn’t about becoming smaller. It’s about becoming stronger, steadier, and more capable. This year, shift the focus from appearance to vitality, from quick fixes to sustainable strength. Because feeling strong will always matter more than looking thin.”