Cardiologist with 40 years of experience shares what fitness should focus on: ‘Exercise is self-care, not a penalty…’
For years, fitness has aimed for shrinking waistlines and dropping the scale number. However, Dr Chopra highlights that the focus should be on health instead.
For years, fitness goals have been narrowly defined by the number on the scale - smaller waists, fewer inches, and a thinner appearance often taking centre stage. But chasing thinness alone can come at a cost, leaving the body weaker, low on energy, and more vulnerable to illness. True fitness is less about how little you weigh and far more about how well your body functions - your strength, stamina, vitality, and ability to perform everyday life with ease.
Dr Alok Chopra, founder-director and consultant cardiologist at Aashlok Hospital with over 40 years of experience, has offered a refreshingly grounded perspective on what fitness should truly prioritise in 2026. Urging a shift away from superficial goals, he says, “Don’t aim to be thinner. Aim to be fitter!” - a message that reframes fitness as strength, resilience, and long-term well-being rather than mere weight loss.
In an Instagram post shared on January 6, the cardiologist highlights, “2026 isn’t about becoming smaller. It’s about becoming stronger, steadier, and more capable. This year, shift the focus from appearance to vitality, from quick fixes to sustainable strength. Because feeling strong will always matter more than looking thin.”
Health isn’t a size, it's a state
According to Dr Chopra, the number on the weighing scale tells only part of the story - broader markers such as BMI and overall body health are just as important in assessing true well-being. He states, “The number on the scale does not tell you the whole story. Look at your BMI and overall body health instead."
Measure progress in energy, not inches
Most people on their fitness journeys fixate on inches lost, rather than aiming for real fitness - one that also accounts for how strong, fresh, and energised you actually feel. The cardiologist points out, “Are you waking up refreshed and active? Support your body, take your supplements diligently.”
Less shrinking, more strengthening
Fitness should be about building strength and making your muscles more efficient - not simply shrinking your waistline. Dr Chopra raises the important question, “Can your body support your daily life comfortably and efficiently?”
Strong feels better than small
The cardiologist stresses that exercise should be viewed as an act of self-care - a way to strengthen the body and lower disease risk - rather than as a tool for restriction or self-punishment through extreme workouts. Exercising without adequate nourishment may make you thinner, but it also strips away strength, leaving the body weaker in the long run. He states, “Exercise is self-care, not a penalty for eating.”
Choose vitality over vanity
Dr Chopra emphasises the importance of prioritising long-term fitness over quick fixes, noting that short-term weight loss is often unsustainable - leaving you weaker and far more likely to regain the weight just as quickly. He highlights, “Sustainable habits will always be better than crash diets and short-term fixes.”
