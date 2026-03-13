Fortis gastroenterologist shares 3 Indian herbs that have incredible health benefits: ‘Controls stress, improves sleep…’

Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Vasant Kunj, Delhi, with over a decade of clinical experience, has highlighted three underrated Indian herbs that he calls powerful remedies passed down through generations. In an Instagram video shared on March 12, the doctor explains that many people overlook these ingredients despite them being staples in traditional Indian kitchens, missing out on their wide-ranging health benefits.

Ashwagandha According to Dr Vatsya, ashwagandha can be a game-changer when it comes to regulating stress – a benefit that, in turn, may help improve sleep quality while also supporting muscle recovery and maintaining balanced blood sugar levels.

He explains, “The first is Ashwagandha, which reduces cortisol. It controls stress and anxiety and also massively improves sleep quality. It also supports muscle recovery, boosts memory, and has the power to naturally regulate blood sugar.”

Tulsi The gastroenterologist highlights that tulsi acts as a natural antimicrobial agent and adaptogen, helping support immunity and respiratory health. It may also help reduce inflammation while offering cognitive benefits, such as improving mental clarity.

Dr Vatsya elaborates, “The second is Tulsi, which is packed with powerful antimicrobial and adaptogenic properties. It makes the immune system strong, provides relief for respiratory issues and sore throats, improves mental clarity, and naturally calms down stress. Tulsi is effective in reducing chronic inflammation and controlling long-term diseases.”

Moringa Dr Vatsya describes moringa as a “nutrient-dense superfood” packed with essential amino acids, antioxidants and bioactive compounds that may support heart health, help regulate blood sugar levels and promote sustained energy.

The gastroenterologist emphasises, “The third is our Modi Ji's favorite, Moringa, which is a complete protein source with all nine essential amino acids. Moringa is loaded with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, controls blood sugar, supports heart health, and even prevents anaemia.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.