Fortis gastroenterologist shares 3 Indian herbs that have incredible health benefits: ‘Controls stress, improves sleep…’
Indian kitchens have housed traditional plant-based remedies that have been passed down through generations. Dr Vatsya shares health benefits of 3 Indian herbs.
For centuries, Indian kitchens have doubled as natural medicine cabinets, with herbs and plant-based remedies forming the backbone of traditional wellness practices. Yet today, many people overlook these ingredients, often unaware of the powerful health benefits they carry. Passed down through generations, several Indian herbs have long been used to manage stress, strengthen immunity and support overall wellbeing – but their significance is frequently underestimated.
Also Read | Fortis gastroenterologist warns about the dangers of frequent late-night dinners: ‘Increases the risk of blood…’
Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Vasant Kunj, Delhi, with over a decade of clinical experience, has highlighted three underrated Indian herbs that he calls powerful remedies passed down through generations. In an Instagram video shared on March 12, the doctor explains that many people overlook these ingredients despite them being staples in traditional Indian kitchens, missing out on their wide-ranging health benefits.
Ashwagandha
According to Dr Vatsya, ashwagandha can be a game-changer when it comes to regulating stress – a benefit that, in turn, may help improve sleep quality while also supporting muscle recovery and maintaining balanced blood sugar levels.
He explains, “The first is Ashwagandha, which reduces cortisol. It controls stress and anxiety and also massively improves sleep quality. It also supports muscle recovery, boosts memory, and has the power to naturally regulate blood sugar.”
Tulsi
The gastroenterologist highlights that tulsi acts as a natural antimicrobial agent and adaptogen, helping support immunity and respiratory health. It may also help reduce inflammation while offering cognitive benefits, such as improving mental clarity.
Dr Vatsya elaborates, “The second is Tulsi, which is packed with powerful antimicrobial and adaptogenic properties. It makes the immune system strong, provides relief for respiratory issues and sore throats, improves mental clarity, and naturally calms down stress. Tulsi is effective in reducing chronic inflammation and controlling long-term diseases.”
Moringa
Dr Vatsya describes moringa as a “nutrient-dense superfood” packed with essential amino acids, antioxidants and bioactive compounds that may support heart health, help regulate blood sugar levels and promote sustained energy.
The gastroenterologist emphasises, “The third is our Modi Ji's favorite, Moringa, which is a complete protein source with all nine essential amino acids. Moringa is loaded with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, controls blood sugar, supports heart health, and even prevents anaemia.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.