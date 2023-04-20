Nick Jonas vibes with King, sings in Hindi in music video for Maan Meri Jaan, desi fans are proud

Nick Jonas has released the music video for Tu Maan Meri Jaan with Indian singer King. The video shows glossy visuals of a palace in India and other places as the singers sing about someone they can't get enough of. (Also read: Nick Jonas' new TikTok shows just how obsessed he is with Priyanka Chopra and her Citadel premiere look) Nick Jonas performed a fresh version of Tu Maan Meri Jaan with King,

Nick shared the video on social media and wrote, “No one but you and I from now till the afterlife… The video for Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) is finally here. Go show it some love!” Fans of the singer showered him with compliments. “I listen this song everyday min 20 times,” wrote one. “The crossover we didn't know we needed,” commented another.

The song is a remake of King's popular track Maan Meri Jaan which received massive responses from the fans and has gathered more than 340 million views on YouTube.

The song was released on March 10. It received a lot of love from his desi fans, who fondly call him ‘Jiju’ as he is married to Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka also cheered for her husband Nick Jonas on his collaboration with the Indian artist and shared the poster of the track on her Instagram story. "Congratulations," Priyanka wrote on the Instagram Story.

King, popularly known as Arpan Kumar Chandel, has delivered several hit songs in his career, including Tu Aake Dekhle and Maan Meri Jaan, which received a lot of love from the listeners. His collaboration with Nick Jonas is indeed a cherry on the cake.

Nick was recently in India for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's inauguration. He arrived in the country for the first time in five years with Priyanka and it also marked their daughter Malti's first trip to Priyanka's home country. Nick took to Instagram to share a picture of himself vibing on a terrace in Mumbai in a kurta. “India… I’ve missed you,” he wrote in the caption.

Nick is now in London where he had a concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London with his brothers. They make up the band Jonas Brothers. Priyanka also attended the concert with her sister-in-law Sophie Turner.

