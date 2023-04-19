Nick Jonas' new TikTok shows just how obsessed he is with Priyanka Chopra and her Citadel premiere look

The video begins with Nick filming Priyanka in her red dress at the premiere. He did a few bottom to top pans of her whole look and even filmed himself through the selfie camera as Priyanka got her pictures clicked by the paparazzi. His song Red Dress played in the background.

Fans of the couple showered Nick and Priyanka with love. “Oh mannnnn love this couple,” wrote one. “I had a feeling he’d post something like this,” commented another. "Love how Nick is so obsessed with his beautiful wife," commented a fan. A person also wrote, “Yes Nick that's your baby in red looking like a snack. Pri (Priyanka).”

Created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

The show stars Richard Madden and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka earlier said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

In Bollywood, she will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa.

