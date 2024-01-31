Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone film remains steady after huge drop, earns 7.7 cr

Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer has shocked film trade insiders and analysts with its sudden, unpredictable drop on its first Monday. As per the early estimates of day 6 Sacnilk.com, the film earned around ₹7.75 crore nett in India on Tuesday. It's a slight drop from its earnings a day earlier. Also read: Hrithik Roshan reacts to mixed reactions of Fighter Fighter box office collection day 6: The film has slowed down within its first week.

Fighter Box office report

According to the portal, Fighter's total business so far remains ₹134.25 crore nett in India. On its day 6, the film saw an occupancy of about 12.77 percent. It's expected to improve in the upcoming weekend.

Talking about Fighter, film trade Sumit Kadel tweeted, “Crash of Fighter on Monday has shocked trade and industry alike. No one was expecting it to come down so heavily on Monday. B and C tier center audience didn’t support the film in a big way post Friday and on Monday they dint show up in cinemas at all. Shocking and concerning trend for the industry. First Tiger 3, then Dunki and now Fighter – all were strong contenders for HGOTY (Highest Grosser Of The Year)!!”

About Fighter

Meanwhile, Fighter is performing well at the box office with a gross worldwide collection of ₹225 crore. However, the film remains lower than director Siddharth Anand's previous film--Pathaan and War.

Fighter has Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi among the lead cast. It was released exactly a year after Pathaan on January 25, ahead of the extended Republic Day weekend. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film received positive reviews and word of mouth from the audience. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures.

Hrithik on alleged politics of Fighter

However, a few people also had something else to say about the film and its alleged politics. Reacting to them, Hrithik recently clarified that he does not mind the reactions because it is his director Siddharth’s “conviction”. He told Film Companion, “I would like to believe that my fans and my audience who come to watch my films are a bit more evolved and they would not need lines like these. That is a weight that I bear. As an actor I do not cross any lines. At the same time I admire that Sid (Siddharth Anand) is a very, very headstrong filmmaker. It is his conviction. Sometimes you see somebody that convinced and it kind of breaks your heart to power down and say no. I also bear the weight of that because finally it is my face. But I am very, very happy that it has landed as entertainment and nothing more than that. I am really relieved about that. Having said that, I still bear the weight."

