Hrithik Roshan reacts to mixed reactions of Fighter: 'It is Siddharth Anand's conviction'

Hrithik Roshan is basking in the success of his latest release Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter stars the actor as Patty aka Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania in the film. In a new interview with Film Companion, Hrithik opened up about the mixed reviews of the film regarding its politics and said that he does not mind them because it is his director Siddharth Anand’s “conviction”. (Also read: Fighter crosses ₹225 crore at worldwide box office but is still flying lower than Pathaan, War) Hrithik Roshan in a still from Fighter.

'As an actor I do not cross any lines'

Hrithik said: “I would like to believe that my fans and my audience who come to watch my films are a bit more evolved and they would not need lines like these. That is a weight that I bear. As an actor I do not cross any lines. At the same time I admire that Sid (Siddharth Anand) is a very, very headstrong filmmaker. It is his conviction. Sometimes you see somebody that convinced and it kind of breaks your heart to power down and say no. I also bear the weight of that because finally it is my face. But I am very, very happy that it has landed as entertainment and nothing more than that. I am really relieved about that. Having said that, I still bear the weight."

Hrithik on choosing roles

In the same interview, Hrithik also talked about choosing scripts. "If your mission is stardom, and your mission is running that business, and you have that shop that people are liking and you keep selling what they like... That's also okay. I don't enjoy that, I feel suffocated. I think it comes down to why you are doing what you are doing. Why are you doing movies? What are you getting out of it? Is it for money? Then, go ahead man. There are no rules. You are earning the bread for yourself and your family. You go out and you sell yourself and do what it takes. I respect that. But once that need is satisfied... did you still want more? It has got to stop. You have to know what kind of life do you want to live and what is the cost of living that life. I always had that desire in me to find depth, because if you are not finding that what are you doing?"

Fighter also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi among the lead cast. It was released on January 25, ahead of the extended Republic Day weekend.

