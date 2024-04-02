Kajol shows an unseen side of husband Ajay Devgn on his birthday. Check out her post

Kajol was among the first to wish Ajay Devgn on his 55th birthday on Tuesday. She took to Twitter and Instagram to share a cute birthday wish for him and even revealed a side to him that many may not be familiar with. Kajol wished 'birthday boy' Ajay Devgn with a special message.

Kajol's wish for Ajay

She wrote in her post about how excited Ajay gets about cake on his birthday. “Since I know ur soooooo excited about ur birthday that ur jumping up and down like a kid and clapping ur hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake… lemme start the day off by wishing u a very very very happy birthday @ajaydevgn PS:- if anybody has a video of him doing any of this pls send it to me immediately. #birthdayboy," she wrote.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

She shared a picture of Ajay from one of their vacations in the post. He is seen in a white T-shirt and sunglasses, posing near a lake or the sea.

Fans of the actor also wished him on his birthday. “Happy birthday our Singam,” wrote a fan. “Hahhhah so cute happy birthday,” read another comment. “May your day be filled with fantastic blessings,” commented another fan.

Kajol and Ajay got married in 1999. They have two kids: daughter Nysa and son Yug. They have starred together in movies such as Ishq, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, You Me aur Hum, Tanhaji and others.

More wishes from co-stars

Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty also wished Ajay on social media. “Happy happy happy birthdaayyy AJJJ!!! Here's to celebrating the incredible person you are, and to many more years of love, laughter and selfless bond. #FriendforLife @ajaydevgn,” wrote Suniel. Akshay wrote, “My wish for you always, ‘Kar har Maidaan fateh. Happy birthday brother, @ajaydevgn. Love and prayers.”

Ajay's last movie Shaitaan was a hit. It collected ₹200 crore worldwide and ₹150 crore in India. It also starred R Madhavan and Jyothika and was a horror film. He will be seen next in Amit Sharma's Maidaan, produced by Boney Kapoor.