Ajay Devgn scores a brilliant 'goal' in Maidaan new teaser, trailer out tomorrow

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is finally releasing. The actor is set to launch the trailer of the sports drama on Thursday. (Also read: Shaitaan trailer: A sinister R Madhavan wrecks havoc on Ajay Devgn's family. Watch) Ajay Devgn plays a football coach in Maidaan.

Ajay had a while ago released a teaser that shows some children playing street football. The football finds its way to Ajay's character, who despite an oncoming tram executes a stylish kick that sends the ball back to the children.

"Aajao Maidaan mein! We're ready to present the incredible true story of the golden era of Indian Football. #MaidaanTrailerKicksOffTomorrow#MaidaanOnEid #AajaoMaidaanMein," he captioned the post.

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, Maidaan is dedicated to the golden years of Indian football.

About the film

Ajay essays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Last year, the makers of Maidaan unveiled the film's teaser which received massive responses from the audiences.

The teaser opened with dynamic shots of sportsmen playing football in the rain. What stood out about them was how they were playing the 'greatest game' barefoot. Ajay then made a striking appearance in a grey coat, holding an umbrella while overlooking a match. The teaser concluded with Ajay's power-packed dialogue, "Aaj Maidaan mein utarna gyarah lekin dikhna ek (today when you step out on the field, you should be 11 in number but should look like one)."

Why the delay?

In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of Maidaan was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. The film is slated for release this Eid.

Ajay will also be seen sharing screen space with R. Madhavan in Shaitaan, which will be out in theatres on March 8.