Jennifer Lopez delays divorce proceedings as she feels Ben Affleck 'humiliated' her

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are heading for a divorce after the split rumours doing rounds for months now. A new report suggested that Lopez felt that Affleck had humiliated her and she was furious about the split from Affleck. She is holding off on the divorce to protect herself from any further embarrassment. (FILES) Jennifer Lopez felt 'humiliated' by Ben Affleck and is 'furious' about the split/ (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)(AFP)

Jennifer Lopex feels ‘humiliated’ and ‘embarrassed’

According to a source, the On the Floor singer is upset and angry with Affleck for the split as he was the one who initiated dating again. The actor previously were together from 2002 to 2004 after they met on the sets of Gigli. The source said, “She’s furious. He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together.” The actors rekindled their love in July 2021 after Lopez’s divorce with ex, Alex Rodrigues in April 2021, as reported by Page Six.

The source further explained the reason why Lopez felt humiliated by Affleck. “He’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life,” the source explained. The source further added, “They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they’re not young kids.” For the couple’s first wedding, Lopez and Affleck eloped to Las Vegas in July 2022 followed by their second wedding at The Batman actor’s home in Riceboro, Georgia, in August 2022.

The source said, “She’s a romantic.” Her two documentaries This Is Me…Now and Amazon Prime Video documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told which also starred Affleck were inspired by her relationship.

Lopez is also upset about the kids’ involvement

The Ain’t Your Mama singer is also disappointed with the children being caught up in her split with Affleck. While the couple do not share any children, Affleck is a father to three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner namely Violet, 18, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 12. Lopez is the mother of two twins Max and Emme who are 16 years old and she shares with her previous husband, Marc Anthony.

The source said, “There are five kids involved in this,” says the source. “She knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over.” Lopez is particularly close with Affleck’s eldest daughter, Violet.