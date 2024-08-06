Cardi B gets embroiled in a heated argument with a local in NYC: Watch video

A wild clip which surfaced on the Internet recently recorded Cardi B in a heated argument with a local woman in New York City. The video was recorded by a bystander when the argument took place at around 1 am on July 29. It started with one of the residents from an apartment block came out asked everyone to vacate the area. Cardi B rips into a local woman in New York City.(@iamcardib/X)

Cardi B engages in a quarrel with a local woman

The argument occurred at 605 West 42nd Street in New York City. Cardi B was in a black SUV when the resident, as mentioned above, kicked a Cybertruck parked out of the building’s lobby. The rapper shouted at the woman before she headed back inside, the former said, “I’m recording you bitch, I’ll f**k you up for real.” She leaned out of the window of her SUV wearing a pink night suit as she yelled at the resident.

One of the bystanders who witnessed the whole incident said, “There were a group of people who came outside my building to take pictures. One of the tenants was upset that they were taking pictures and said she can’t be there. She then kicked the Cybertruck and Cardi B starts shouting,” as reported by the New York Post.

The Up singer reposted the viral video and wrote, “Why y’all trying to make me sound bad?? This was July 28th and I was defending them but ok.” She claimed she was defending the owners of the Cybertruck the woman kicked.

Bystanders couldn’t believe it was Cardi B

While one of the residents was not happy with the camera attention near their building, the other could not believe it was the 31-year-old celebrity near their residential area. The bystander added on watching Cardi B lean out of her SUV window, “All of a sudden I heard Cardi B’s voice and I was like ‘no way is that her’. I turned around to see her and I was like ‘no way, what the f–k?” The row which started after midnight lasted for about 15 minutes before both the parties went their way.