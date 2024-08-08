Prince Harry recounts how once Meghan Markle bonded with King Charles III: ‘One night…’

It is an unhappy family picture that has come out after Prince Harry hit the ‘disconnect button’ as far as his relationship with his father, King Charles III is concerned; however, before withdrawing from the Royal Family and planning to begin a new life in America, both Harry and William had a very close relationship with his father. Report reveals rift between Prince Harry-Meghan Markle and King Charles over security and funding(AP)

King Charles also had a good relationship with his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle. Initially, the monarch and Meghan found common ground, fostering a budding friendship. This closeness was evident during a memorable trip to the Castle of Mey in the summer of 2018, shortly after Harry and Meghan's wedding.

In his memoir 2023, ‘Spare,’ Harry recounts this trip and describes a particular evening that seemed to deepen the bond between his father and his wife. “One night, over pre-dinner cocktails, Fred Astaire playing in the background, it emerged that Meg shared a birthdate with Pa's favorite person: Gan-Gan [the Queen Mother]. August 4. 'Amazing,' Pa said with a smile,” Harry recalled.

The revelation that Meghan shared a birthday with the Queen Mother, a person dear to Charles, lifted his spirits. “At the memory of Gan-Gan, and the link between her and my bride, he suddenly became buoyant, telling stories I'd never heard, essentially performing, showing off for Meg.”

Prince Harry's desperate attempts to reach out to King Charles go unanswered

Despite these warm memories, Prince Harry's relationship with his father has deteriorated, particularly after the Sussexes' explosive Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan and the publication of Spare, in which Harry levelled criticisms at both his father and his brother, Prince William.

According to one of the duke's friends, communication between Harry and Charles has completely broken down. The source told People, “He gets 'unavailable right now.' His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too.”

There was a glimmer of hope for “reconciliation” when Prince Harry returned to the UK following Charles' cancer diagnosis. However, after that, the monarch completely snubbed the Duke of Sussex, and when Harry returned for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St. Paul's Cathedral in May, Charles didn't meet him due to “full schedule.”