Prince Harry's calls to King Charles III reportedly ‘go unanswered’ amid deepening royal rift

King Charles III is reportedly “refusing to take Prince Harry's calls,” as their deepening rift within the Royal Family continues, according to one Harry's friend. Report reveals rift between Prince Harry-Meghan Markle and King Charles over security and funding(AP)

Friends of the Duke of Sussex claim that His Majesty is no longer responding to his estranged son's calls or letters, exacerbating the tension between them.

The last time the Duke and the monarch saw each other was in February when they met for 45 minutes in London following the King's cancer diagnosis. Since then, their communication has reportedly deteriorated, particularly amid escalating tensions over Prince Harry's ongoing struggle for automatic security when he is in the UK.

Even during Prince Harry's brief May visit for the Invictus Games, Charles didn't met him due to his “full schedule.”

ALSO READ| Prince Harry may skip his uncle, Lord Fellowes' funeral because ‘everyone feels…’

King Charles III 'refusing to take Prince Harry's calls'

Sources close to Harry indicate that he is “frightened” for the safety of his wife Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

He fears a sudden “knife or acid” on Meghan. “It only takes one lone actor [who reads negative stories about Harry and Meghan in the press] with a knife or acid,” the duke stated at ITV documentary ‘Tabloids on Trial.’

Harry believes that the King has the authority to intervene in his ongoing court case with the Home Office regarding his security. According to sources quoted in People, the issue of security started as a point of frustration but has now led to “complete silence” between father and son.

The friend of Harry’s shared, “He gets ‘unavailable right now’. His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King’s health, but those calls go unanswered too.”

The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) makes decisions regarding the Duke of Sussex's security. This committee operates independently of the King and is part of the Home Office. Despite this, Harry seems to believe that his father could influence the proceedings.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry fears ‘a knife or acid attack’ on Meghan Marke if they…

The duke lost his High Court challenge in London against the UK Government over his right to state-funded police protection. He had expressed to a judge that he did not feel safe bringing his children, Archie and Lilibet, to the UK without proper security and could not risk putting Meghan “in danger like that.”

Prince Harry feels “It’s still dangerous” to travel to King's landing with his family cause “all it takes is one lone actor” to harm his family.