Prince Harry may skip his uncle, Lord Fellowes' funeral because ‘everyone feels…’

Prince Harry may forgo attending the funeral of his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, amid the ongoing “Royal Family drama.” Will Prince Harry attend his uncle's funeral? Strained family relations make it uncertain. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

Lord Fellowes, who was married to Lady Jane Spencer, the late Princess Diana's sister, passed away at the age of 82 due to undisclosed causes.

Lord Fellowes served as the late Queen Elizabeth II's private secretary for nine critical years, from 1990 to 1999.

Despite helping Queen Elizabeth craft a speech that posthumously described Diana as an “exceptional and gifted human being,” the late Princess of Wales was not particularly fond of him, referring to him as a faceless “man in grey.”

Lord Fellowes attended both Prince William and Harry's weddings.

A former friend of Prince Harry, however, told The Daily Beast, “The death will be a huge blow to the Spencer family. In normal times it would be unimaginable that Harry would not be there to support Jane. Of course, he would want to be there.

“It will be a huge gathering of the Spencer clan. But these are not normal times, and it may well be that everyone feels Harry’s attendance would just create too much drama. It will be very sad for him if he can’t make it.”

Prince Harry's relationship with family makes funeral attendance unlikely

The relationship between Harry and his family has been strained ever since he relocated to the US with his wife, Meghan Markle, in January 2020 after stepping down from royal duties. After moving to Montecito, Prince Harry and Meghan were vocal about the royal family's secret. They made several bombshell revelations through various interviews, the Netflix tell-al docu-series Harry & Meghan, and the duke's 2023 memoir, Spare. And royal rift deepens between the Sussexes and their family.

In the memoir, the Duke of Sussex described his brother, Prince William, as being critical of Meghan, alleging that William called her “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive.”

Friends of the duke also claimed that King Charles III is “refusing to take Prince Harry's calls” nowadays.

“He gets 'unavailable right now'. His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too,” he said, and added the father-son are into “complete silence.”