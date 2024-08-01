Meghan Markle was ‘really surprised how lavishly’ Wales living than they are

Meghan Markle reportedly “surprised” and believed Prince Harry “deserved more materially” after her first visit to Prince William and Kate Middleton's apartment at Kensington Palace, a royal biographer has claimed. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Prince William and Kate Middleton waved at the well-wishers on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 11, 2022 (IST)(AFP)

At the time, the Duke of Sussex was living in Nottingham Cottage, one of the smallest properties on the estate, with two bedrooms and one bathroom. Whereas, Prince William and Kate resided in the expansive 20-room Apartment 1A, their London home since their 2011 marriage.

After relocating to the charming five-bedroom Frogmore Cottage, the couple eventually bid farewell to the residence in the summer of 2023, marking a permanent departure following their decision to step down as working members of the royal family in 2020.

Royal biographer Rob Jobson writes in his new book on Kate: “It is understood that when Meghan and Harry had gone round to have drinks at William and Catherine’s apartment, while they were still living at Nottingham Cottage opposite, Meghan had been ‘taken aback’ at the disparity between the brothers."

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle wishes Prince Harry would ‘let go of these lawsuits’ because…

“I am not saying Meghan was jealous, but she was really surprised how lavishly Harry’s brother was living compared to where they were living,”a close source revealed it to the biographer.

“It was perhaps the beginning of all the tensions between the two couples.”

Prince William ‘bans’ Meghan from wearing Princess Diana's treasure

The relationship between the two brothers and their spouses appears to have completely broken down after Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020.

Jobson claimed Prince William “banned” Meghan from wearing Princess Diana's jewellery at her 2018 wedding, despite Kate doing so in 2011.

“Meghan understood that William was above her husband in the royal pecking order as the heir to the throne, but she thought Harry was also a royal prince, so he deserved more materially,” Jobson claimed. “She was piqued by the disparity.”

ALSO READ| King Charles ‘fears’ what Prince Harry will do when money runs dry; William will never…

Prince Harry also reflected on his feelings when he first brought Meghan to Nottingham Cottage. He wrote in his 2023 memoir Spare: “I was excited to welcome Meg to my home, but also embarrassed. Nott Cott was no palace.”