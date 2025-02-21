'Queen B is back!': Fans are losing it over Leighton Meester joining hubby Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This S2

Everybody wants this! Leighton Meester will feature along side hubby Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This S2 and fans can't keep calm!

That's how Netflix broke one of their most crowd-soaring announcements off-late. The second season of Nobody Wants This is all set to swell its cast and by proxy its die hard loyalists. Last year, every last pair of eyes not graced with Adam Brody's delicious smile and oozing charisma, inevitably fell prey to it as he dominated the screen with his 'hot rabbi' act in the Netflix comedy series. Also starring Kristen Bell as an agnostic, sex forward podcaster, audiences took to the easy going, insightful and oh-so-fun narrative like fish to water of a forbidden but then again, completely doable love story.

Not just an audience favourite, Nobody Wants This got multiple nods from some of the most revered award panels, spanning from Critics' Choice to the Golden Globes, with Adam and Kristen also snagging some pretty big acting wins. Now as fans try their best to patiently wait for season 2, they have a pretty massive nugget of information which is going to make the waiting game equal parts sweet and torturous. Adam's real-life wife, Gossip Girl queen Leighton Meester has been signed on as a guest star for the second season!

Netflix casually made the announcement yesterday, their post reading: "everybody wants this! leighton meester will guest star in NOBODY WANTS THIS: SEASON 2 playing kristen bell’s middle school nemesis who joanne crosses paths with as an adult".

Adam and Leighton's playful and heartening dynamic, which received quite some affable attention during this year's Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards, could very well have been the motivating factor behind this step.

Either which way, no one is complaining. Leighton featuring in Nobody Wants This then also means a Gossip Girl reunion is on the cards (in essence of course). Easily the most iconic role of Leighton's career, Blair Waldorf has defined the personality and aesthetic of a whole generation of girlies. Speaking of the reunion, Kristen may not have ever featured on the evergreen teen drama series, but the iconic "you know you love me, xoxo, Gossip Girl", every episode stood laced with was voiced by her. This is of course cue for fans to jump back into their (OG!!) Gossip Girl era.

"What??? Welcome back, Blair 👑❤️ This is gonna be epic! She is so talented!", "Queen B!!!", "the queen is back!!!", "ARE YOU KIDDING MEEEEEEEE" and "Now this is the people’s princess!" made up the general tone and tenor of fan reactions.

Now while you wait for the second season of Nobody Wants This to roll in, you can still re-watch the first on Netflix.