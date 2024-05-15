Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider says Lori Beth Denberg's accusations are ‘wildly exaggerated’ and ‘false’

Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider was once again found defending his character against recent allegations made by former All That cast member Lori Beth Denberg. Lori Beth Denberg accuses Dan Schneider of inappropriate behavior during their '90s show(Facebook/IMDB)

During her stint on All That from 1994 to 1998, Denberg, 48, alleges that Schneider, 58, exposed her to pornographic content on his computer during a meeting in his office around her 19th birthday in 1995.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Denberg expressed, “I feel like that is the first time he preyed on me.”

Schneider vehemently denies these accusations, stating to E! News on May 14, “Lori Beth's accusations of me are wildly exaggerated, and, in most cases, false.”

Schneider expressed, “As I have previously stated, there were times, particularly in the early years of my career, that I made mistakes and exhibited poor judgment as a leader,” and added, “If I did that with respect to Lori Beth, I sincerely apologize to her. But I cannot apologize for things I did not do.”

“The fact that an Executive Producer of Quiet on Set would pursue allegations regarding what may have happened between adults nearly thirty years ago,” Schneider said.

ALSO READ| Resurfaced footage shows Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider in hot tub with then minor bikini-clad Amanda Bynes. Watch

Dan Schneider challenges allegations

“Only a week after I filed a defamation lawsuit accusing Quiet on Set of being intentionally false and misleading—seems more than coincidental,” noting the involvement of the writer of the Business Insider story in the Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV documentary.

This documentary, released shortly after Schneider filed a defamation lawsuit against it, accused him of inappropriate behaviour on his TV shows created for Nickelodeon, including The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, iCarly, and Victorious.

The Nickelodeon producer told E! News, “Recently the docuseries Quiet on Set highlighted mistakes I made and poor judgment I exhibited during my time at Nickelodeon, most of which happened decades ago during my early career as a producer, working on shows for Tollin/Robbins Productions.”

“There is no doubt that I was sometimes a bad leader. I am sincerely apologetic and regretful for that behavior, and I will continue to take accountability for it.”

Schneider continued, “However, after seeing Quiet on Set and its trailer, and the reactions to them, I sadly have no choice but to take legal action against the people behind it.”

ALSO READ| Bill Maher lambasts Nickelodeon's Kid TV series claiming Hollywood is full of ‘paedophiles’

“In their successful attempt to mislead viewers and increase ratings, they went beyond reporting the truth and falsely implied that I was involved in or facilitated horrific crimes for which actual child predators have been prosecuted and convicted.”

Schneider concluded his statement by writing, “I have no objection to anyone highlighting my failures as a boss. But it is wrong to mislead millions of people to the false conclusion that I was in any way involved in heinous acts like those committed by child predators. I owe it to myself, my family, and the many wonderful people involved in making these shows to set the record straight.”