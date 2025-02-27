Michelle Trachtenberg's health battle: ‘Gossip Girl’ actor underwent liver transplant before her death

Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for her role as Georgina Sparks on ‘Gossip Girl,’ has passed away at the age of 39, according to the New York Post. She was found dead at her New York City apartment at One Columbus Place just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday by her mother, as reported by ABC News, citing police sources. The report also revealed that Trachtenberg had recently undergone a liver transplant and may have faced complications. While her death is believed to be from natural causes, an autopsy has yet to be conducted, and no foul play is suspected. Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Georgina Sparks on ‘Gossip Girl,’ has passed away at the age of 39.(Instagram/ Michelle Trachtenberg)

Michelle Trachtenberg began her career at just 3 years old, playing Nona Mecklenberg on the Nickelodeon series ‘The Adventures of Pete & Pete.' She went on to star as the title character in the 1996 film ‘Harriet the Spy.’ Trachtenberg gained widespread fame for her roles in the TV series ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Gossip Girl.’

Tributes -

Following her passing, many fans took to social media to honor the actor.

“RIP to Michelle Trachtenberg, who was very influential to me as a child. I especially loved her on Pete & Pete (aka Twin Peaks for children),” one fan wrote on X.

Another expressed, “She was amazing in Eurotrip. Rest in Peace Michelle Trachtenberg.”

Another fan wrote, “RIP to this diva, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl star, Michelle Trachtenberg. no one can do it like you.”

When Michelle Trachtenberg Fired Back At Fans -

Last year, after sharing a selfie on Instagram, one fan criticized her appearance, saying she looked “sick.” In a fiery response, the actress replied, "Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14. I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment.”

A few hours later, Trachtenberg shared another selfie on Instagram, writing, “I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters.”