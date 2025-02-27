Blake Lively breaks silence on co-star Michelle Trachtenberg's tragic passing: ‘She was electricity’

Blake Lively has paid tribute to her late Gossip Girl co-star, Michelle Trachtenberg, who passed away at the age of 39. Lively, 37, shared an emotional message on her Instagram Story, recalling Trachtenberg’s vibrant personality and deep impact on those around her. US actress Blake Lively attends the LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California, on November 2, 2024 (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP)(AFP)

Blake Lively honours late co-star Michelle Trachtenberg

Posting a throwback image from Gossip Girl, Lively recalled the first day she met Trachtenberg. “She was electricity,” she wrote. “You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%.”

Lively fondly described Trachtenberg’s unwavering dedication, saying, “She laughed the fullest at someone’s joke, she faced authority head-on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work.” She also highlighted the actress’ loyalty, bravery, and bold personality, calling her “big and distinctly herself.”

Adding a heartfelt detail, Lively reminisced about how Trachtenberg always wore caramel-scented lip gloss, not just for the camera but to create a pleasant experience for those around her. “She was a kind person, through and through,” she emphasised.

The actress went on, “Time passes. You take for granted that you get the chance to see an old friend. To paraphrase, the real tragedies in life are the ones that blindside you on an idle Tuesday.”

“Hold those you love and have loved dear. The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle.”

Lively concluded, “May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire.”

Details surrounding Trachtenberg’s passing

Michelle Trachtenberg was found unresponsive in her Manhattan apartment on February 26. While the official cause of death has not been confirmed, reports suggest she had undergone a liver transplant in recent months, and sources believe her body may have rejected the organ. Law enforcement did not consider her death suspicious.

Lively’s tribute follows an outpouring of grief from the entertainment industry. Ed Westwick, her Gossip Girl co-star, shared his condolences, writing, “So sad to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg. Sending prayers.”

Rosie O’Donnell, who worked with Trachtenberg in Harriet the Spy, expressed her heartbreak, saying, “She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped.” Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars James Marsters, David Boreanaz, and Alyson Hannigan also paid their respects, remembering her kindness and talent.

Actress Kim Cattrall, who co-starred with Trachtenberg in Ice Princess, shared a throwback photo from the film, writing, “Rest in peace, Michelle,” alongside a broken heart emoji.