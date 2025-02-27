Matthew Perry allegedly given 27 Ketamine shots before tragic death, documentary reveals

FRIENDS star Matthew Perry, who died on October 28, 2023, reportedly due to an accidental overdose, received several doses of ketamine prior to his tragic passing. The new documentary, "Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy," has revealed the exact number of these fatal doses that contributed to the actor's untimely death. Actor Matthew Perry participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the mini-series "The Kennedys After Camelot" in New York on March 30, 2017. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Explosive doc alleges Perry received 27 Ketamine injection

The documentary, available on Peacock, chronicles Matthew Perry's life before he died. The actor's autopsy revealed “high levels of ketamine” in his system, and the new documentary alleges this was due to him receiving 27 doses of the drug in the last three days of his life.

In the documentary, Martin Estrada, former U.S. Attorney for California’s Central District who led the investigation into Matthew Perry’s death, claims that Dr. [Salvador] Plasencia allegedly supplied ketamine to an untrained live-in assistant, who then administered the drug to Perry despite his high-risk health conditions.

“Allegedly, you have Dr. [Salvador] Plasencia providing ketamine to a live-in assistant who has no medical training whatsoever, and that live-in assistant is administering ketamine to a person whose risk factors are through the roof." (Via PEOPLE)

Allegations of medical negligence and greed

Estrada asserts that Dr. Salvador Plasencia ignored multiple warning signs but continued to provide the actor with ketamine. Despite apparent risks, Plasencia allegedly injected Perry with the drug in unauthorised locations, including the backseat of a car in a Long Beach parking lot.

Estrada emphasised that such actions blatantly violate medical standards. Even after Perry showed concerning physical reactions, prosecutors allege Plasencia failed to intervene and continued supplying the drug to the actor’s assistant.

Assistant and ‘Ketamine Queen’ linked to Perry’s fatal dose

As Plasencia allegedly distanced himself, Perry’s live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, took over administering ketamine. The supply reportedly came from Jasveen Sangha, known as “The Ketamine Queen.”

Court documents reveal that from October 24 to 27, Perry was injected with ketamine six to eight times daily. On October 28, he received two doses in the morning. Later that day, he reportedly requested another injection, allegedly instructing Iwamasa to “give me a big one” while preparing his hot tub. That final dose proved fatal. When Iwamasa returned after running errands, he found Perry unresponsive in the water.

Five individuals have been charged in connection with Perry’s death, with three admitting guilt:

Dr. Mark Chavez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

Timothy Fleming admitted to conspiracy and distribution of ketamine leading to death.

Kenneth Iwamasa confessed to conspiracy to distribute ketamine resulting in Perry’s passing.

Meanwhile, Dr. Plasencia faces multiple charges, including conspiracy, illegal drug distribution, and falsifying records. He has pleaded not guilty, with his attorney claiming he had been trying to help Perry and was unaware of the actor obtaining ketamine from other sources.

Sangha has also been charged, though her lawyer has denied the allegations against her.