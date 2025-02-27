Ben Affleck stirring up ‘casual’ dating rumours with this famous A-lister

Ben Affleck is officially back on the market, and while he’s not ready to dip his toe back into the dating pool, sources suggest he’s open to romance—if the right person comes along. Ben Affleck at the world premiere of Air during the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

The Batman star has been romantically involved with actresses he’s worked with multiple times—Jennifer Lopez from Gigli, Jennifer Garner from Daredevil, and Ana de Armas from Deep Water.

“Ben isn’t rushing into any serious relationship at this stage of his life, but he hasn’t ruled out dating. His new friends, since getting sober, include a lot of AA and Al-anon members,” a source told InTouch Weekly.

ALSO READ| Ben Affleck’s daughter reportedly cut ties with Jennifer Lopez after feeling ‘used’ in parents’ split

Affleck intends to date Gilliam ‘casually’

However, a new report from Radar Online hints that Affleck has developed a serious admiration for his Animals co-star, the iconic Gillian Anderson. He’s absolutely smitten, and his emotions as both “lovestruck” and “starstruck.”

“Everyone can’t stop gushing about the sizzling chemistry between Gillian and Ben. He’s totally starstruck by her! Here’s the juicy bit, Gillian has long been wary of dating the famous types, but Ben’s smarts might just be her downfall. He’s been gushing about how sexy she is and how much he fancies her,” a source told Radar Online.

“Also, she is still flying solo but has kept things friendly with her ex, Peter Morgan, the genius behind The Crown. Spicy!” the insider added.

Sources insist that Affleck remains professional and is looking forward to dating Gillian “casually.”

ALSO READ| Ben Affleck spending a lot of time with ex Jennifer Garner and kids as divorce from Jennifer Lopez is finalised

“It will be interesting to see how this translates onto the screen once the cameras start rolling. But Ben is a true pro so he won’t let his pent-up emotions get in the way of delivering his usual polished performances and Gillian is known for being a stickler when it comes to her acting craft.”

Still, the rumours are buzzing, and those on set are already picking up on the chemistry. What do you think—would they make a good match?