Justin Jefferson update: Watch play where Vikings WR gets major ankle injury vs Buccaneers; video

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson hurt his ankle in the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 20. (Getty Images via AFP) Towards the end of the first quarter, the 27-year-old suddenly left the field for the blue tent to undergo treatment. Vikings have ruled Justin Jefferson questionable for the game, as he left the field for the locker room. Amid the big setback, what was unclear to many was how Justin Jefferson suffered the ankle injury. Even though it appears to be a major injury, it eluded many viewers on the field and on TV as to when it happened. Also read: Cowboys vs Ravens halftime show: Who is performing in Rio de Janeiro today? Why Ricky Martin was chosen Video Of Justin Jefferson Injuring His Ankle

Deep Dive How did Justin Jefferson sustain his ankle injury during the game against the Buccaneers? What is the latest update on Justin Jefferson's injury status? Why was there confusion regarding when Justin Jefferson injured his ankle?

There is no official update on how serious Jefferson's ankle injury is from the Minnesota Vikings. Nor has there been a clarification on when exactly Jefferson hurt his ankle. However, a video emerged from the play just before Jefferson's last play Sunday that shows Jefferson forcing his ankle on the ground and twisting it. Maddox McCloud, orthopedic physical therapist and NFL injury specialist, shared a slow-motion clip of the purported moment when Justin Jefferson injured his ankle. “On this angle, the ankle appears to be forced into eversion during the tackle,” he wrote. “Differentials include a medial ankle/deltoid ligament injury, syndesmotic (“high ankle”) sprain, or less likely an associated fracture.” Here's the video: