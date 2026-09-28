Is CeeDee Lamb injured? Fans left frustrated as Cowboys WR sees limited involvement vs Ravens
The Dallas Cowboys faced the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and held a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Dallas Cowboys faced the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and held a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. However, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a quiet opening period, prompting fans to question his lack of involvement in the offense.
Fans question Lamb's usage
One fan pointed to Lamb's contract and asked, "ceedee lamb makes 30 mill a year why he have 0 targets thru the whole 1Q????"
Another user expressed similar frustration, writing, “so Chris Olave and Ceedee Lamb don’t want to get the ball today, brilliant”.
Despite Lamb seeing limited involvement during the opening quarter, there was no indication that he was dealing with an injury. The wide receiver entered Sunday's matchup healthy and active, so his lack of targets did not appear to be related to an injury concern.
One fan pleaded for Lamb to get involved in the scoring, writing, “Ceedee lamb!!! Please score a TD”
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Another frustrated supporter pointed out Lamb's lack of targets through the Cowboys' opening drives, posting, “2 drives and not a single ceedee target what the f*ck we doing”
A fan claimed Lamb had been open for a potential touchdown but felt Dak Prescott's throw missed its mark, tweeting, “Ceedee was open for a touchdown. Dak air mailed him or thought he was going to stay inside.”
Another simply called for more involvement from the Cowboys wideout, posting, “Can ceedee lamb get some catches”
Lamb's impressive two-game production
Across the opening two games of the 2026 season, Lamb posted 13 receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns. His 15.2 yards-per-catch average made him a major weapon in the Cowboys' passing game.
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The 27-year-old finished with 5 catches for 44 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 28-20 defeat to the New York Giants.
Lamb was even more productive in Dallas' 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders, hauling in 8 of 9 targets for 153 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 19.1 yards per catch, including a 24-yard touchdown connection with Dak Prescott.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More