Michelle Trachtenberg cause of death: Can liver transplant lead to diabetes mellitus?

‘Gossip Girl’ star Michelle Trachtenberg died from complications with diabetes mellitus, TMZ reported citing the New York City Medical Examiner's Office. This comes weeks after the 39-year-old was found dead inside her New York City apartment. Soon after her abrupt death, a source to NBC News said that the actor had received a liver transplant. Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death was revealed on Wednesday(AFP)

However, the lab results did not state whether Trachtenberg had type 1 or type 2 diabetes. The actor was found dead by her mother at a building in Manhattan, New York City, back in February.

Read More: Michelle Trachtenberg called out 'haters' for unkind comments on her health weeks before death: Why do you have to hate?

Can a liver transplant lead to diabetes?

According to the National Library of Medicine, post-live transplantation diabetes mellitus (PLTDM) develops in up to ‘30% of liver transplant recipients’. The website adds that it is ‘associated with increased risk of mortality and multiple morbid outcomes’.

“PLTDM is a multicausal disorder, but the main risk factor is the use of immunosuppressive agents of the calcineurin inhibitor (CNI) family (tacrolimus and cyclosporine). Additional factors, such as pre-transplant overweight, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and hepatitis C virus infection, may further increase risk of developing PLTDM.” the NIH adds.

Read More: Michelle Trachtenberg was ‘really down emotionally’ before death, started looking ‘less and less like herself’: Report

According to Mayo Clinic, some of the symptoms of type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes are: Feeling more thirsty than usual, Urinating often, Losing weight without trying, Presence of ketones in the urine, Feeling tired and weak, Feeling irritable or having other mood changes, Having blurry vision, Having slow-healing sores and Getting a lot of infections, such as gum, skin and vaginal infections.

(This article is for informational purposes only. All information is official. If you are experiencing a health issue, please visit your doctor)